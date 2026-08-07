Lindsey Buckingham Lauds His Coming Album As His 'Best Work'

Lindsey Buckingham appeared at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood celebration in Beverly Hills on Thursday and told the Associated Press that his upcoming eighth solo album is finished, is "one of my best works" and is coming out after the Apple Original Fleetwood Mac documentary, directed by Frank Marshall, arrives early next year. "It's not a rumor, it's a reality," Buckingham said of the album.

The 76-year-old Fleetwood Mac co-founder has been working on the record for two years. In March he said it was "one song away from being finished."

It is now complete. He described it as the culmination of 25 years of learning from making solo albums, "holding a certain line ethically and idealistically that I've managed to maintain for many years."

The reunion question is the one everyone wants answered. Buckingham and Stevie Nicks reconciled in late 2025 after years of estrangement, appearing together on Song Exploder to discuss the Buckingham Nicks track "Frozen Love."

In March, Buckingham said of any potential reunion: "That seems to be something that's in the air. What that translates to specifically, I wouldn't want to speculate yet. But I believe with all my heart, it will translate to something good." He has not gone further than that.

Rumours turns 50 next year. The documentary is coming. The album is done.