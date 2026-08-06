Barry Manilow Makes Heartbreaking Announcement To Fans

Barry Manilow posted on X at approximately 6:15 PM on Tuesday August 4, 45 minutes before his scheduled show at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, to tell ticket holders the concert was being rescheduled.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances tonight's show in Lexington has been rescheduled." No further explanation was given. A reschedule date has not been announced.

The 82-year-old Copacabana singer has been battling lung cancer since December 2025, when an MRI revealed a cancerous spot on his left lung following a lengthy bout of bronchitis.

He underwent surgery to remove it and spent the first half of 2026 fighting through a recovery that moved significantly slower than he or his doctors anticipated.

His surgeon told him in February that his lungs were not ready for a 90-minute arena show, "you won't make it through," forcing him to reschedule multiple rounds of tour dates.

He returned to the road in late spring on his Manilow: One Last Time farewell tour and has been performing. The late Tuesday rescheduling drew a mix of concern and warmth from fans on X.

"I'm so sorry you've had to reschedule tonight's show. Please look after yourself Barry, sending much love and healing energy from across the pond." Others acknowledged the late notice was hard but understood given his health situation.

No statement from his team about Tuesday's specific health situation has been issued.



