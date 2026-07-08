Cristian Romero Wants To Leave Tottenham For Spain And Barcelona

Cristian Romero is leaving Tottenham. The question is which Spanish giant gets him. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are willing to sell the Argentina captain after the World Cup ends, and Romero himself wants La Liga, specifically either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid.

Those two clubs are in pole position. Discussions about a Serie A return have come and gone.

The backstory is notable. Romero signed a new contract at Tottenham as recently as August 2025, but reportedly included a specific release clause applicable only to three clubs: Atletico, Real Madrid and Barcelona, each of whom can trigger it for €60 million.

The relationship between Romero and Tottenham's board collapsed during a disastrous 2025-26 season in which he publicly criticized the club's transfer inactivity as "disgraceful" and watched Spurs narrowly avoid relegation while offering no European football next season.

Atletico Madrid have the longest-standing interest, Diego Simeone has openly said he wants Romero and the Argentina connection runs deep, with a squad full of Romero's national teammates at the Metropolitano.

Barcelona are the other serious contender, with sporting director Deco naming him as a priority defensive target, though Barca are reportedly hoping to include a player in the deal rather than paying the full €60 million in cash.

Romero is 28, contracted until 2029 and currently playing for Argentina at the World Cup. The transfer window moves when the tournament ends.