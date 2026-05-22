‘Danny Go!’ Creator Daniel Coleman Says His 14-Year-Old Son Isaac Has Died

Daniel Coleman, the creator, host and driving force behind the Danny Go children’s YouTube channel and Netflix show, announced on Instagram Friday morning that his son Isaac died on Thursday May 21, 2026.

Isaac Daniel Coleman was 14 years old. He had been diagnosed with stage 3 mouth cancer in December 2025. He spent the final months of his life in hospice care with his family by his side.

Daniel posted a black-and-white photograph of himself and Isaac on Instagram and wrote the words that no parent should ever have to write.

“Isaac Daniel Coleman. 10/3/11 – 5/21/26.”

“Oh my sweet boy. There’s so much I want to say, but I don’t know how yet. I already miss you so much, and the pain in my heart is far more than I can process. But looking through thousands of pictures and videos this past week, I’m also filled with tremendous pride. Your 14 years were full of so many challenges, but you met them all with such grit…and you somehow kept your trademark joy in spite of it all. You truly had a spark like no other, Isaac. Remembering how loved you were and how full of life your time here was gives me great comfort. Being your dad was the honor of a lifetime. I’m so proud of you and I love you forever. Rest peacefully, son.”

Isaac Coleman was born on October 3, 2011. He was 14 years, 7 months and 18 days old when he died.

He is survived by his father Daniel, his mother Mindy and his younger brother Levi.

Who Was Isaac Coleman?

Isaac Coleman’s life had always carried a medical weight that most 14-year-olds never face.

He was born with Fanconi anemia, a rare inherited disorder that disrupts the body’s ability to produce healthy blood cells and significantly elevates the lifetime risk of cancer.

Fanconi anemia causes physical abnormalities, complicates standard medical treatments and places the children who live with it on a path that their parents understand from the beginning involves extraordinary difficulty.

Daniel Coleman had watched his son navigate that path for his entire life.

When Isaac turned 13 in October 2024, Daniel reflected on what that birthday meant in a way that reveals everything about the Coleman family’s relationship with gratitude and with fear.

“If you had asked us when he was born if he would make it to 13, I think we would have both in our hearts thought probably not,” Daniel wrote. “But he’s still going strong and has had an amazingly peaceful year by his standards. He has faced SO many challenges medically, physically, emotionally…but I am just so so proud of him and how hard he works every day.”

Isaac made it to 13. He made it to 14. He spent those years sledding, rock climbing, camping, taking family trips and living with what his father consistently described as a trademark joy, a quality of lightness and engagement with life that the cancer diagnosis could not extinguish even as it took everything else.

The Diagnosis, The Surgery And The Final Months

In December 2025, the medical fear the Coleman family had always lived with arrived in its specific form.

Isaac was diagnosed with stage 3 mouth cancer. The diagnosis was not entirely a surprise given his Fanconi anemia, the family had always known that cancer was a possibility, had always braced themselves at some level for the news. It still devastated them completely.

“It is still just such a shocking thing to hear about your child, even if you’ve braced for it for years,” Daniel wrote at the time of the December diagnosis.

On January 7, 2026, Isaac underwent surgery to remove the visible cancer. The operation was more extensive than planned.

The surgeons found the cancer had spread further than the imaging suggested, requiring the removal of more teeth and mouth tissue than the pre-surgical plan anticipated. The family processed that outcome while continuing to hope.

In February 2026, the cancer was formally classified as Stage 3. Daniel announced the cancellation of the Danny Go tour, the live performance schedule that had been bringing the show’s character directly to children and families across the country, to be home with Isaac. “Family comes first,” he wrote in a message to the Danny Go community.

April 2026 brought the news that the family had shifted into what Daniel described as a comfort-focused approach. Isaac entered hospice care.

The family’s goal in those final weeks became making each day as peaceful and as full of love as possible. Daniel wrote that they were doing their best to make each day “as enjoyable and restful as possible” for Isaac.

On May 21, 2026, Isaac died. He was at home, surrounded by the people who had loved him every day of his 14 years.

What Is Danny Go?

Daniel Coleman created Danny Go with his childhood friends Michael Finster and Matthew Padgett in 2021.

The show, built around the character Danny Go, played by Coleman himself, is designed specifically for young children and structured around music, movement and imaginative adventures that encourage kids to be physically active, emotionally engaged and socially connected.

The channel has grown to more than 4.5 million subscribers on YouTube, making it one of the significant forces in the children’s digital content landscape alongside channels like Ms. Rachel.

In April 2026, just weeks before Isaac’s death, the Danny Go live-action show debuted on Netflix, expanding its reach to the streaming audience that has become the primary destination for children’s programming.

The audience that Danny Go serves is parents of young children and the children themselves, a demographic that responds to content built on warmth, energy and genuine encouragement.

Daniel Coleman has been visible and open about his family throughout the channel’s growth, and the Danny Go community has watched Isaac’s illness unfold through the updates Daniel has shared over the past several months.

Ms. Rachel, Rachel Griffin Accurso, whose YouTube channel has made her one of the most beloved figures in children’s educational content, sent condolences Friday after Daniel’s announcement, writing that the community was “thinking about their son’s amazing joy and their immense pride.”

The phrase captured something essential about the specific grief of losing a child who had brought joy to everyone around him despite the challenges he carried every day of his life.

The Words A Father Found

The Instagram post that Daniel Coleman wrote for his son on Friday morning is the kind of writing that emerges only from the deepest place of love and grief, when the need to say something is matched by the impossibility of saying anything that could be enough.

He acknowledged immediately that he did not know how to say what he needed to say. He said it anyway.

He said that looking at photographs and videos of Isaac left him filled with pride rather than only with pain.

He said that Isaac’s 14 years, full of challenges, marked by grit, lit by a joy that his condition never fully extinguished, produced a life that was genuinely full and genuinely loved.

The phrase “trademark joy” is the one that will stay. Parents who have watched Danny Go with their children know what Daniel Coleman looks like when he is performing, the energy, the movement, the genuine delight in connecting with kids.

The father who built that show and brought that energy to millions of children was, at home, watching a boy who kept his own version of that joy even through the hardest possible circumstances.

Being Isaac’s dad was, in Daniel’s words, “the honor of a lifetime.”

Isaac Coleman was 14 years old. He was born in October 2011 and died in May 2026. He spent his life meeting extraordinary challenges with extraordinary grit.

His father told the world about it on a Friday morning in language that was as clear and as loving as anything a parent has ever written about a child.