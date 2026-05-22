Matthew Stafford Gets A One-Year $55 Million Extension From The Rams

Reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams agreed to a one-year contract extension worth $55 million on Thursday May 21, 2026, a deal that can rise to $60 million with incentives and that keeps the 37-year-old quarterback tied to Los Angeles through the 2027 season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the agreement. Stafford now has two years and up to $105 million remaining on his contract with the Rams.

The extension was not a surprise to anyone who has been following Stafford’s trajectory since February, when he confirmed at the NFL MVP award acceptance speech that he would be returning for an 18th professional season.

It was also not a surprise to anyone who watched him throw 46 touchdowns against eight interceptions while completing 65 percent of his passes in 2025, winning the MVP award in the process.

The Rams paid the reigning MVP because the reigning MVP earned every dollar of what they paid him.

What makes Thursday’s announcement more interesting than a standard quarterback extension is the context surrounding it, the first-round pick on Alabama’s Ty Simpson at number 13 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, widely understood to be Stafford’s eventual successor, who will now wait until at least 2028 to become the full-time starter in Los Angeles.

The Rams are simultaneously paying their present and planning their future, and Thursday’s extension is the clearest possible statement about which one they are prioritizing right now.

The MVP Season That Earned The Extension

Matthew Stafford’s 2025 season was the best of his career at the age of 37. The MVP award he accepted in February, the same ceremony where he confirmed he would be back, was the validation of a season that answered every question about whether a quarterback who had been considering retirement on a year-to-year basis could still perform at the highest level in the NFL.

The numbers are the argument. Four thousand seven hundred and seven passing yards. A 65.0 completion percentage.

Forty-six touchdown passes against eight interceptions across seventeen games.

The touchdown-to-interception ratio alone, nearly six to one, reflects the kind of precision and decision-making that elite quarterbacks produce in their prime. Stafford produced it at 37.

The Rams did not give Stafford permission to explore the market, negotiate an extension, and then watch him leave.

They built a roster around him again, acquiring Davante Adams, one of the best wide receivers of his generation, to play alongside Puka Nacua and around Kyren Williams.

They traded for Trent McDuffie from the Kansas City Chiefs in March, giving up the No. 29 overall pick and additional draft capital to lock down the cornerback position.

They spent the third pick of the entire second round, No. 13 overall, on a quarterback who will sit behind Stafford for the foreseeable future.

The Rams are a team that is built to win now. The $55 million extension to the reigning MVP is the final piece of that statement.

The Ty Simpson Situation

The decision to draft Ty Simpson 13th overall in the 2026 NFL Draft was one of the most discussed moves of draft weekend. No team had taken a quarterback that high in the draft in years while also paying a veteran starter at the top of the market.

The combination produced two obvious interpretations: either the Rams were signaling that Stafford’s time was ending sooner than expected, or they were genuinely committed to drafting their quarterback of the future regardless of what it cost in draft capital.

The extension clarifies the situation. Simpson will not be starting in 2026. He will not be starting in 2027.

He will sit behind one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL, learn an offense that Sean McVay has been building and refining for a decade, and wait.

Most offensive head coaches in the league would describe that as an ideal developmental situation for a young quarterback, watching an MVP-level starter rather than being thrown into the fire before the pieces are in place.

GM Les Snead addressed the Simpson pick directly after the draft. “Sean McVay and I are in lockstep on draft decisions,” he said, a formulation that suggested the Simpson pick was not a panic move or a message to Stafford but a deliberate organizational decision about the long-term quarterback succession plan.

The extension of Stafford through 2027 does not contradict that plan. It defines when the handoff will happen: not before 2028 at the earliest.

Fox Sports analyst Chris Canty offered one perspective on the extension’s timing that has circulated in NFL coverage since Thursday’s news: the Rams gave Stafford the one-year extension in part to keep him happy after selecting Simpson in the first round.

That reading is plausible. It is also not mutually exclusive with the simpler explanation, that a team which employs the reigning NFL MVP locks that MVP in for another year because they want to win.

The Career That Built To This Moment

Matthew Stafford was born in Tampa, Florida on February 7, 1988 and grew up in Texas before playing his college career at the University of Georgia.

The Detroit Lions selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, the highest selection that year, and a pick that carried the specific pressure of being the franchise cornerstone for a team that had been historically poor and that needed a quarterback to change everything.

Stafford spent twelve years in Detroit. He threw for more than 45,000 yards as a Lion.

He was the franchise’s best quarterback in its modern history. He never won a playoff game.

The Lions around him were never good enough for long enough to give him what the draft position implied would come, a chance to win in January.

The January opportunity arrived when the Rams acquired him in a blockbuster trade in 2021, sending Jared Goff and a collection of draft picks to Detroit.

His first season in Los Angeles produced a Super Bowl championship, Super Bowl LVI in February 2022, a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals that included a fourth-quarter comeback that required exactly the kind of play under pressure that the Lions had never been positioned to test.

The 2022 four-year, $160 million extension kept him in Los Angeles. The 2025 renegotiation kept him in Los Angeles when the team allowed him to explore the market and he chose to stay.

The 2026 one-year, $55 million extension is the latest chapter in the specific ongoing story of a quarterback who found the organization that was worthy of what he could do.

He is 37 years old. He has won a Super Bowl. He has won an MVP. He has $105 million remaining on his contract with the Rams. Sean McVay has said Stafford can “play as long as he’s able to.” He appears very much able.

The Rams And What They Are Building

The roster the Rams have assembled around Stafford for 2026 is the product of an aggressive offseason that reflects the organization’s conviction that this is a window worth maximizing.

Davante Adams joins an offense that already had Puka Nacua, one of the league’s most productive young receivers, and Kyren Williams, who has developed into one of the better running backs in the NFC.

The offensive skill position group is one of the more talented in the conference.

The defense has been rising. Trent McDuffie, acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs in a trade that cost the No. 29 overall pick and additional capital, gives the Rams an elite cornerback who was a centerpiece of Kansas City’s championship defenses.

The young defensive core around McDuffie provides the kind of complementary foundation that the Rams had during their Super Bowl run in 2021.

McVay is in his tenth season as the Rams’ head coach, a tenure that has produced the most successful sustained period in the franchise’s history. His extension, combined with Stafford’s, and the talent on both sides of the ball, puts the Rams squarely in the conversation for the NFC’s best teams heading into 2026.

The extension confirmed Thursday is $55 million for one year. It can reach $60 million with incentives.

It keeps the reigning NFL MVP in a Rams uniform through 2027. Ty Simpson will wait in the wings, learning, watching and becoming whatever kind of quarterback he is capable of being.

The Rams are playing for now. Now is Matthew Stafford.