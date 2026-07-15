Derek Jeter Calls Ben Rice An MVP Candidate

Derek Jeter appeared on Colin Cowherd's show this week and was asked about Ben Rice, the Yankees first baseman heading into his first MLB All-Star Game with 29 home runs, 68 RBIs and a .279 average in 91 games as a 12th-round draft pick who was not supposed to be any of this. Jeter had things to say.

"The adjustments that he's been able to make this year and the production that he's had offensively, I think it's probably caught a few people off guard," Jeter said. "He's in the conversation for Most Valuable Player in the American League up until this point. And what he's been able to do even when Aaron's been out has been pretty impressive. He's fun to watch, he continues to get better and better."

The full circle element of Jeter praising Rice is the detail that makes this story. Ben Rice grew up in Cohasset, Massachusetts, Red Sox country, as a Yankees fan specifically because of Derek Jeter.

He went on Foul Territory earlier this season and described his childhood bedroom: "There's still a Derek Jeter poster. And it's right next to the Yankees jersey that I wore in that first grade picture day, still hung up in the room."

He hit three home runs against the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium this month.

He competed in the Home Run Derby Monday night with his father pitching. He is playing in his first All-Star Game Tuesday.

The kid with the Jeter poster is now getting MVP endorsements from Jeter. Baseball is very good at this.