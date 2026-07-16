Steve Yzerman Steps Down As Detroit Red Wings GM

Steve Yzerman is no longer the general manager of the Detroit Red Wings. The team announced Wednesday that Yzerman is transitioning out of his role as executive vice president and GM after seven seasons, never making the playoffs in that time, and will remain with the organization in an advisory capacity. Chris Ilitch is leading the search for a replacement.

The Yzerplan, as fans called it, was supposed to restore the Red Wings to Stanley Cup contention.

Yzerman had done exactly that in Tampa Bay, building the Lightning into a dynasty that won back-to-back Cups after he left in 2019. The same process in Detroit never produced results.

The team missed the playoffs for all seven years of his tenure. They struggled to develop top prospects. They missed on star acquisitions, including Quinn Hughes, who went to Vancouver instead.

The final breaking point was Dylan Larkin. The 29-year-old captain, who grew up a Red Wings fan, signed a massive long-term extension and has a no-trade clause, submitted a trade request this offseason.

Yzerman said publicly on June 27 that he could not guarantee the request would be met and would do what is in the best interest of the organization.

Eighteen days later, he stepped down.

"Clearly, we are not where we and our fans expect to be as an organization," Ilitch said.

"I'm looking forward to bringing in new leadership to build the championship-caliber organization Hockeytown deserves." Internal candidates include Hall of Fame defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom, who is currently VP of hockey operations.

Yzerman the player retired in 2006 with 692 goals, 1,755 points and three Stanley Cup championships. The number is retired. The GM tenure is over.