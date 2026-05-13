Donald Gibb, Who Played Ogre In Revenge Of The Nerds, Has Died At 71

Donald Gibb, the actor whose six-foot-four frame and impeccable comedic timing turned a dim-witted fraternity bully named Ogre into one of the most beloved characters of the 1984 film Revenge of the Nerds, died Tuesday May 12, 2026 at his home in Texas. He was 71.

His son Travis confirmed the news to TMZ, saying Gibb passed away due to health complications. The death was not sudden, he had been battling ongoing health issues. He was surrounded by family who loved him.

His family released a statement through Rolling Stone:

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Donald Gibb, a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and actor. Donald loved the Lord, his family, his friends, and his fans with all his heart. Known for his larger-than-life presence on screen and his kindness off screen, he brought joy, laughter, and unforgettable memories to countless people throughout his life and career.”

Gibb is survived by his wife Jacqueline and his five children. Moana, Lehua, Travis, Mykkal and Olivia.

The Character That Defined A Career

Frederick Aloysius “Ogre” Palowaski is one of the more specific comic achievements of 1980s American cinema.

He is the villain of Revenge of the Nerds, the Alpha Beta fraternity enforcer who makes life miserable for the Tri-Lambda fraternity’s misfit members from the first frame to the last.

He chugs beer from a trophy. He throws nerds off fraternity buildings. He competes in belching contests with an intensity he should probably reserve for more meaningful pursuits.

He screams “NERDS!” at members of the Tri-Lambs whenever he sees them, with the full body commitment of someone who has been practicing the delivery in his sleep.

And yet Ogre is not a villain you hate. He is a villain you love. That is the specific achievement Gibb brought to the role that no script could have manufactured on its own, the combination of physical threat and complete stupidity and weirdly endearing enthusiasm that made Ogre someone audiences rooted against while simultaneously hoping he would show up in every scene.

He screams “NERDS!” like it is the most important thing he has ever said and he means it every time. That is a performance.

The character was referenced in The Simpsons. The character has been discussed in film criticism for over 40 years. The character has been Ogre beer.

Director Jeff Kanew cast Gibb after seeing in the physical presence and the comic instincts a specific kind of comedic antagonist that was rare, a big man who could be menacing and ridiculous simultaneously without the two qualities undermining each other. It worked immediately.

Gibb reprised Ogre in Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise in 1987, this time with a caveat.

When the sequel’s script called for Ogre to threaten someone with a piece of wood, Gibb objected. “I personally didn’t want to be associated with that kind of action,” he said, “and I didn’t think Ogre would do it, either.” This is what it looks like when an actor takes a character seriously enough to protect them. The scene was changed.

Gibb played Ogre one final time in the 1994 TV movie Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love.

The Athletic Career That Preceded Hollywood

Before he was Ogre, Donald Gibb was a legitimate athlete. He grew up in California after being born in New York City in 1954.

He attended the University of New Mexico on a basketball scholarship, not a football scholarship, a basketball scholarship, and while there joined the Phi Delta Theta fraternity.

He transferred to the University of San Diego to play football and was good enough to earn a roster spot with the San Diego Chargers of the NFL.

A car accident ended the Chargers chapter and redirected him toward Hollywood.





The size that had made him a college athlete and a briefly professional one made him a natural in a different arena, playing the heavies, henchmen and bruisers that every action and comedy film of the early 1980s required.

He started with small uncredited roles. Any Which Way You Can in 1980, a minor part as an enforcer in a Clint Eastwood action comedy.

Stripes in 1981. Conan the Barbarian in 1982. The kind of work that pays bills and builds credits while the right role comes along. The right role came along in 1984.

Bloodsport And His Second Iconic Character

Gibb’s second most famous role arrived four years after Ogre. In Bloodsport in 1988, he played Ray “Tiny” Jackson, the loud, rambunctious American martial arts fighter who entered the Kumite underground tournament in Hong Kong’s legendary Kowloon Walled City alongside Jean-Claude Van Damme’s quiet, brooding Frank Dux.

The contrast between the two characters is the engine of their friendship in the film. Van Damme’s Dux is controlled, disciplined and self-contained. Gibb’s Jackson is the opposite of all three of those things in the best possible way, a fighter whose approach to the Kumite appears to be shouting his way through it while Van Damme handles the technique.

The pairing generated one of the more durable buddy dynamics in martial arts film history, and Jackson’s combination of physical power and comedic energy is the kind of role that an actor with both athletic and comedic range can make sing.

Jackson’s most quoted line, “Anytime, anyplace, anywhere,” became one of the more enduring bits of dialogue from a film that has only grown in cult stature since its 1988 release.

Donald Trump has cited Bloodsport as a favorite film.

The Kumite became a recurring pop culture reference. And Ray Jackson, the American who fights with his whole personality rather than just his technique, became one of Gibb’s most beloved creations.

He was the only Bloodsport actor to return for the sequel, Bloodsport II: The Next Kumite in 1996, reprising Jackson for a follow-up that extended the character’s story in a film made without the rest of the original’s cast.

The Broader Career And The Life Off Screen

Beyond Ogre and Jackson, Donald Gibb built one of the longer and more varied character actor careers of his generation.

He starred in the HBO sitcom 1st and Ten from 1984 to 1991, seven seasons playing linebacker Leslie “Dr. Death” Krunchner in a show that gave him consistent work through the peak years of his film career.

He appeared in Meatballs Part II, Lost in America, Transylvania 6-5000, Amazon Women on the Moon and dozens of other projects through the 1980s.

Television kept him busy through the 1990s, appearances in Quantum Leap, MacGyver, Night Court, Renegade, Step by Step, Boy Meets World and a three-episode stint on Days of Our Lives.

The Capital One Pillagers commercial campaign, which ran for years, put his face back in front of audiences who may have been too young for the Nerds films and Bloodsport, he was the pillager smashing a musician’s violin at a dinner table, the one being told by a makeup artist that “you are definitely an Autumn,” the one breaking open lobsters with a war mace.

More than 100 total credits across a career that ran from 1980 to 2026, the year he appeared in his final film Hands.

Those who worked with him consistently described the gap between Ogre and the actual person.

The character who screamed “NERDS!” and ran roughshod over an entire campus was played by a man his colleagues described as kind, gentle, down-to-earth and completely unpretentious about his place in popular culture.

The producer of Hands, Jared Safier, paid tribute on social media after the news broke, “RIP Donald Gibb. I produced a film with him called Hands recently. He was a pleasure to work with.”

The Connection To Robert Carradine

Gibb’s death comes less than three months after the death of Robert Carradine, who played Lewis Skolnick, the lead Tri-Lambda and the nerd counterpart to Ogre, in the original Revenge of the Nerds. Carradine died on February 23, 2026, at age 71.

The two men were rivals on screen for forty years of pop culture and exactly the same age when they died.

Two of the most memorable characters in the same film. Both 71. Both gone in 2026.

Fans of Revenge of the Nerds have been processing both losses simultaneously, and the tributes that have poured in since Tuesday’s announcement have included many who referenced losing two icons of the same franchise in the same year. The nerd won the movie. Ogre and Lewis both won the audience.