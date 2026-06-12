Elon Musk Net Worth Has Officially Crossed $1 Trillion Dollars

Elon Musk woke up Friday morning as the richest person on Earth, which he has been for most of the past several years, and within hours of the Nasdaq opening bell crossed a threshold no individual has ever crossed in recorded human history.

His net worth exceeded one trillion dollars as SpaceX began trading under the ticker SPCX at $135 per share, the IPO price that the company had set on Wednesday in the largest initial public offering in the history of financial markets.

Forbes pegged Musk's pre-IPO net worth at approximately $813 billion. The SpaceX S-1 prospectus disclosed his stake in the company at $866.5 billion at the IPO price of $135.

Add Tesla, where his stock and options are worth approximately $455 billion combined, and the math produces something the human mind genuinely struggles to process.

More than $1 trillion. The first time any individual has ever been worth that much. Not John D. Rockefeller at the height of Standard Oil. Not Jeff Bezos at the peak of Amazon. Not anyone.

The second-richest person on Earth at the moment SpaceX began trading was Google co-founder Larry Page at approximately $288 billion.

Musk is worth more than three and a half Larry Pages. His net worth exceeds the combined wealth of Page, Sergey Brin and Jeff Bezos. Bloomberg described his position accurately: he is worth approximately seven Warren Buffetts.

A trillion dollars. One way to feel it: a billion dollars is enough to spend $27,000 every day for a hundred years. A trillion dollars is $27 million per day for a century. Musk has that, and then some, on paper as of this morning.

The Company That Got Him Here

SpaceX is 24 years old. Musk founded it in 2002 with $100 million of the $180 million he received when he sold his stake in PayPal.

The stated purpose of the company was to reduce the cost of access to space dramatically enough that human colonization of Mars would become economically feasible within his lifetime.

The aerospace establishment of 2002, the established contractors, the NASA veterans, the defense industry, did not receive this seriously. Musk was a dot-com millionaire with no engineering degree and no aerospace experience building rockets in a warehouse in El Segundo, California.

The first three Falcon 1 rockets failed to reach orbit. The fourth succeeded, in September 2008.

Two months later, SpaceX won a contract from NASA worth $1.6 billion to resupply the International Space Station. The company that the establishment had dismissed was now NASA's most important commercial partner.

The Falcon 9 followed, a medium-lift orbital rocket that became the most flown rocket in American history, completing more than 350 successful launches and pioneering the reuse of orbital-class rocket boosters that the aerospace industry had considered economically impossible.

Individual Falcon 9 boosters have flown more than 20 times each. The cost of launching a kilogram to low Earth orbit dropped by more than 90 percent from what it cost when SpaceX began operations.

That reduction opened commercial access to space for companies, countries and research institutions that could not previously afford it.

Starlink came next, the satellite internet constellation that SpaceX began deploying in 2019 and that now serves more than seven million subscribers globally. Starlink is the company's largest revenue driver and the business that most directly answers the question of what SpaceX is worth from a cash flow perspective rather than a mission perspective.

It connects rural communities to broadband internet. It connects maritime vessels and commercial aviation. It connected Ukraine's wartime communications infrastructure to the rest of the world.

Starship is the next chapter, a fully reusable super-heavy launch vehicle that stands nearly 400 feet tall and is designed to carry more payload to orbit than any rocket in history, on its way to eventually carrying humans to Mars.

The test flight program has been progressing. The orbital infrastructure that the world's scientific and commercial communities are waiting to use is being built.

The Journey From $100 Million To $1 Trillion

The trajectory of Musk's personal net worth tracks directly to the trajectory of the companies he has built. He took Tesla public in June 2010, sixteen years before SpaceX's IPO debut, when it was a 1,300-employee electric vehicle startup that had produced its first production car, the Tesla Roadster, two years earlier.

Tesla today is worth approximately $1.6 trillion and is the most valuable automobile manufacturer in the world by market capitalization.

He built SpaceX from the $100 million investment of 2002 to a company that raised $75 billion on its first day of public trading and that is valued at $1.77 trillion, exceeding Tesla's market cap at the same time.

He owns approximately 42 percent of SpaceX, a stake that the IPO priced at $866.5 billion and that will fluctuate daily now that SPCX trades on public markets.

The IPO was four times oversubscribed, with retail investors alone placing $100 billion in orders. That level of demand does not come from spreadsheet analysis of projected cash flows.

It comes from conviction about one person's track record of building things that the establishment said could not be built and then building them anyway and then building the next thing. The reusable rocket.

The electric vehicle that became the industry's benchmark. The satellite constellation. The AI company. The neurotechnology company. The tunneling company.

Musk's SpaceX compensation is tied to milestones that make the current trillion-dollar net worth look like a waypoint rather than a destination.

The two milestones are a SpaceX market cap of $7.5 trillion, more than four times the current IPO valuation, and the colonization of Mars with at least one million inhabitants. He is not optimizing for today's number. He is optimizing for the next order of magnitude.

What One Trillion Dollars Actually Means

The Bloomberg analysis that accompanied SPCX's trading debut compared Musk's current wealth to historical equivalents and found that it has no adequate historical equivalent.

Rockefeller at Standard Oil's peak, adjusted for inflation, has been estimated at $400 to $900 billion in modern terms depending on the methodology used. Even the highest estimates put Rockefeller below where Musk stands today.

The number is also a moving target. Every dollar that SPCX trades above $135 makes Musk richer by $866 million, roughly one dollar of net worth for every dollar the stock moves, multiplied by his 6.4 billion share stake.

If SpaceX's stock rises to $150, Musk gains approximately $97 billion. If it rises to $200, he gains approximately $433 billion.

If it reaches the $300 range that some analysts consider achievable within two years as Starlink and Starship revenue scales, his net worth approaches $2 trillion.

He is 54 years old. He started SpaceX 24 years ago with $100 million and a goal that everyone told him was impossible.

Today he is the world's first trillionaire and his company's stated compensation milestone requires getting to $7.5 trillion before the compensation vests.

The first trillion took 24 years. The question the markets are now beginning to ask is how long the next trillion takes.