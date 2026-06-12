Metal Contamination Frozen Snack Recall Covers Farm Rich Pizza In 21 States

Rich Products Corp has voluntarily recalled 6,408 cases, 160,200 pounds, of Farm Rich Pizza Cheese Crunchers over possible metal contamination, the FDA announced this week.

The recall covers 21 states and affects product with a best-by date of July 7, 2027, meaning there are likely boxes of this still sitting in freezers right now that people have not yet opened.

The recall was actually initiated on May 19, 2026, but the FDA did not formally classify it as a Class II event until June 9, three weeks later. Class II is the FDA's middle classification, meaning the product "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences."

That language sounds measured but the practical concern is real, metal fragments in food can cut mouths, chip teeth and injure the digestive tract, especially in young children.

Farm Rich Pizza Cheese Crunchers are a finger-food snack marketed to families.

What To Check If You Bought The Product

If you have Farm Rich Pizza Cheese Crunchers in your freezer, check the following: UPC code 041322652256, lot number 003029976, and a best-by date of July 7, 2027.

If your box matches all three, do not eat it. Throw it away or return it to wherever you purchased it for a refund. Farm Rich products are typically sold at Walmart, Lidl and Dollar General. No injuries have been reported.

The 21 states where the recalled product was distributed are Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin.

Rich Products Corp is a Buffalo, New York company that has been family-owned since 1977 and describes itself as the creator of the first mozzarella stick brand available in grocery stores.

The Pizza Cheese Crunchers are essentially the same concept, a breaded, frozen snack filled with cheese and pizza sauce, designed to be baked in an oven and eaten by hand.

This is the third metal contamination recall affecting frozen pizza or bread products in 2026. In March, more than 25,000 cases of frozen pizza and focaccia products sold at Trader Joe's, HelloFresh, Harris Teeter and Meijer were recalled after metal fragments were found in slow-roasted tomatoes supplied by an ingredient vendor.

The pattern points to metal detection failures somewhere in the frozen food manufacturing chain, a concern that the FDA's enforcement actions, however delayed, are attempting to address.