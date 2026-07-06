Erling Haaland Scored Twice Late To Knock Brazil Out Of The World Cup

Erling Haaland scored twice in the final 12 minutes to give Norway a 2-1 victory over Brazil at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, sending the five-time World Cup champions home in the Round of 16 and condemning them to their earliest exit since 1990.

Norway are in the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in their history.

Brazil's Carlo Ancelotti came into the tournament as the heavy favorite to win it all.

His team missed a first-half penalty through Bruno Guimarães and squandered enough chances to be ahead. Then Haaland arrived.

He broke the deadlock in the 79th minute off a left-wing cross from Andreas Schjelderup, then buried a powerful low shot into the corner in the final minute of the 90.

Neymar converted a stoppage-time penalty for Brazil that was too little too late.

Brazil had appeared in the quarterfinals of every World Cup from 1994 through 2022. That streak is over. Norway ended it.

Haaland now has seven World Cup goals and sits level with Messi and Mbappé at the top of the Golden Boot race.

His scoring streak for Norway has reached 14 consecutive games, 27 goals across that span.

He is 25 years old and playing in his first World Cup. Norway will face Mexico or England in the quarterfinals.