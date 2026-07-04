Rich Eisen Says He Is Done Calling NFL Games After ESPN's NFL Network Acquisition

Rich Eisen told Sports Illustrated that he believes he is done calling NFL games as a play-by-play commentator, a development that comes directly from ESPN's acquisition of NFL Network, which has brought its own roster of established play-by-play voices into the operation.

Dave Pasch, who is leaving his role with the Arizona Cardinals, is expected to replace Eisen on NFL Network-exclusive game broadcasts.

Eisen, who had been calling games for NFL Network since around 2018, primarily the network's international slate alongside Kurt Warner as color analyst, was candid about why game-calling was always a difficult fit with his instincts as a studio host.

"I enjoyed doing it a lot, man. I enjoyed doing it a lot. But it's so counter to what I normally do," Eisen told Sports Illustrated.

"Sitting in this chair on this set, three-hour radio TV simulcast game day morning on Sunday morning, if there's dead air, if there's blank space, if there's no talking, my first thought is to jump in and fill the void.

It's the exact opposite when you're calling a game. Your job is to shut the f up after the big moment happens."

Eisen's standing at ESPN beyond the booth is unaffected.

He had already signed a separate deal with ESPN to carry his daily radio show on ESPN Radio and Disney+ before the acquisition was complete.

His flagship show continues. He just will not be doing it while also narrating first downs.

Pasch, one of ESPN's most experienced play-by-play voices, is widely considered an upgrade in the booth.