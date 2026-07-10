Eye Drops Recalled: 2.5 Million Bottles Of Prescription Prednisolone Eye Drops Are Being Pulled Nationwide

Lupin Pharmaceuticals has voluntarily recalled 2,530,182 bottles of prednisolone acetate ophthalmic suspension USP 1% nationwide after the FDA found evidence of foreign material in certain lots.

The FDA classified this as a Class II recall, meaning the contamination may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences, but serious harm is considered remote.

The recall covers bottles in three sizes: 5 mL, 10 mL and 15 mL, sold under NDC codes 70748-332-02, 70748-332-03 and 70748-332-04, with expiration dates running from July 2026 through early 2028.

Prednisolone acetate is a prescription corticosteroid eye drop used after eye surgery and to treat inflammation of the conjunctiva, cornea and anterior chamber of the eye.

It is also used to treat certain eye allergies.

What to do: Check the lot number printed on your bottle against the full list on the FDA's website.

If your bottle is included, stop using it and contact your pharmacist or prescribing doctor for guidance on getting a replacement.

If you have experienced eye pain, vision changes, irritation or unexpected symptoms after using the product, seek medical attention.

This comes alongside a separate smaller recall from May, AbbVie recalled 2,736 bottles of its brand-name Pred Mild eye drops for failed stability specifications, a quality issue the FDA classified as Class III with no likely health consequences.