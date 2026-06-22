Geno Smith Is Facing Unverified Social Media Allegations Of Physical Assault

A woman posted a video on Instagram on Saturday making allegations against Geno Smith, the quarterback who played for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025 and was traded to the New York Jets in March 2026, accusing him of physically assaulting her and making additional claims about his personal life.

No police reports have been filed publicly. No arrests have been made. No charges have been announced.

No official statements have been released by any authority. Smith has not publicly responded to the allegations. The claims are unverified.

The Instagram account @everythingkrisxo posted the video with a caption making several accusations.

In additional video footage also posted by the same account, Smith can be heard on a phone call saying "She just called the police," and separate video showed Smith speaking with multiple police officers.

What the outcome of any police contact was has not been publicly confirmed.

Heavy.com, which first reported on the allegations on Saturday evening, noted that at the time of publication there were no publicly confirmed details, no police reports, no charges and no official statements. Those facts remain unchanged.

Smith's Current Situation

Geno Smith spent the 2025 season as the Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback, one year after his celebrated 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, where he made the Pro Bowl and won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

His Raiders tenure ended when the team acquired first-overall pick Fernando Mendoza in the 2026 draft and it became clear Smith had no long-term future in Las Vegas.

The Jets acquired Smith in March 2026 in a trade with the Raiders, Smith and a seventh-round pick heading to New York in exchange for a sixth-round selection.

The return to New York was described by Smith as a full-circle moment, he began his NFL career with the Jets in 2013, spent three seasons there before the Jets moved on from him, and built his career back from there. "Complete full circle moment back to where it all began," Smith told NFL Network at the time of the trade.

The Jets begin the 2026 season as a team with significant expectations, they have not made the playoffs in recent years despite the resources invested in the quarterback position, and an offseason controversy involving their starting quarterback is the last thing the organization needs heading into training camp.

The allegations are unverified. Smith has not responded. The investigation, if one is ongoing, is not publicly confirmed.