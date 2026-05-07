Google Fitbit Air Is A $99 Screenless Fitness Tracker And It Just Went On Sale Today

Google officially announced the Fitbit Air on Wednesday May 7, 2026, a screenless fitness tracker priced at $99.99 that the company is positioning as its most affordable and most comfortable wearable yet.

Pre-orders opened today and the device ships beginning May 26. A Stephen Curry Special Edition is also available for $129.99.

The Fitbit Air is Google’s direct answer to WHOOP, the subscription-based screenless fitness band that has built a devoted following among athletes and fitness-focused consumers who want full-time health tracking without the distraction of a smartwatch face.

At $99 upfront with no mandatory subscription, Google is entering that category at a meaningfully different price structure than WHOOP, which bundles its hardware cost into an ongoing membership.

What Is The Fitbit Air?

The Fitbit Air is a pill-shaped pebble that weighs 5.2 grams on its own and 12 grams with the band attached.

It contains sensors for continuous health monitoring, heart rate, blood oxygen, skin temperature, movement, and communicates everything to the Google Health app on your phone. There is no display on the device itself.

That design choice is intentional and reflects a specific philosophy about how health tracking should work.

A smartwatch puts information on your wrist constantly, notifications, time, step counts, the weather. The Fitbit Air puts nothing on your wrist.

It simply tracks and transmits. You check your data when you open the app, not when a screen on your arm demands your attention.

Google describes this as “live in the moment” design, the device stays out of your way during the activities you are actually doing and lets you review everything when you choose to look.

That is a different value proposition from a Pixel Watch or Apple Watch, which offer screens precisely because many people want the information and the notifications they provide.

The Fitbit Air assumes you do not, or at least, that you want a device you can wear to the gym, to bed, and to dinner without looking like you are wearing a computer.

The pebble is designed to pop in and out of different band styles. You push down from the top to remove it and push it in from below to attach it.

The swap takes seconds and requires no tools. That mechanism makes the same tracking device work with a performance textile band for workouts, a silicone sport band for the pool or the field, and a polyurethane fashion band for settings where a fitness tracker would look out of place.

You are buying one device that changes context based on what you put it in.

Everything The Fitbit Air Tracks

The sensor package in a 5.2-gram device is more substantial than the size suggests.

The optical heart rate monitor tracks your heart rate continuously, not just during workouts but around the clock. That continuous data powers multiple outputs.

Above and below range notifications when your heart rate strays outside normal parameters, irregular heart rhythm notifications for atrial fibrillation, and heart rate variability tracking, which is the metric used by recovery-focused trackers to assess how rested your body actually is.

Red and infrared sensors enable SpO2 blood oxygen monitoring. A skin temperature sensor tracks thermal data over time.

A 3-axis accelerometer and gyroscope capture movement data. A vibration motor delivers silent Smart Wake alarms and other haptic notifications. Water resistance is rated to 50 meters.

The device automatically detects workouts or you can start workout tracking manually through the Google Health app.

It stores seven days of minute-by-minute movement data and one day of workout data on the device itself before syncing everything over Bluetooth 5.0.

Sleep stages and duration are tracked continuously, requiring no activation, you simply wear it to bed and the data appears in your app the next morning.

The Google Health Coach

The software side of the Fitbit Air launch may be more significant than the hardware. Google is rebranding its existing Fitbit app to Google Health, an update rolling out alongside the Fitbit Air’s launch that brings with it a redesigned interface and a new feature called Google Health Coach.

The Coach is powered by Gemini, Google’s AI, and functions as an on-demand health and fitness advisor that has access to your tracking data. You can ask it questions about your sleep, your recovery, your activity trends, or any health and fitness topic, and it draws on your personal data to give contextual rather than generic responses.

In some regions, users can also connect medical records to the platform, giving the Coach a broader dataset to work with than most fitness tracking apps provide.

Every purchase of the Fitbit Air includes three months of Google Health Premium, the subscription tier that unlocks full Coach access.

After those three months, Premium costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Users who already subscribe to Google AI Pro or Ultra get Premium access included at no additional charge.

The key distinction from WHOOP is important to state clearly: the Fitbit Air’s core tracking features work without a Premium subscription.

The heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, activity logging, SpO2 and all the other sensor data remain functional without a paid membership. The subscription layer adds the AI coaching.

WHOOP, by contrast, requires an ongoing membership to use the hardware at all.

For buyers who want continuous tracking without a perpetual subscription commitment, the Fitbit Air’s structure is meaningfully different.

Battery Life And Charging

Seven-day battery life is the headline number. That is competitive with the WHOOP 5.0’s roughly five days and roughly equivalent to what Garmin’s band-style trackers offer.

The fast charging capability is the more practically useful detail. Five minutes of charging provides a full day of use.

That means a brief top-up while you shower in the morning can keep the device running throughout the day.

Full charge from zero takes 90 minutes through the new pill-shaped magnetic charger, which is bidirectional and uses USB-C on the other end, ending the proprietary cable situation that has frustrated Fitbit users for years.

How Much Do The Bands Cost?

Every Fitbit Air ships with the Performance Loop band in the box, a micro-adjustable textile band made from recycled materials with a stainless steel buckle, sold separately for $34.99.

The Performance Loop is available in the same colors as the device: Obsidian, Fog, Lavender and Berry.

The Active Sport band, sweat-proof, wet-proof silicone designed for high-intensity training, is $34.99.

The Elevated Modern band, a polyurethane construction in Moonstone, Obsidian and Porcelain designed to turn the tracker into what Google calls “a fashionable bracelet,” is $49.99. A Metal Mesh band is also available.

Pre-ordering today comes with $35 in Google Store credit after the order ships, essentially funding one additional band of your choice.

The trade-in promotion allows some buyers to get the Fitbit Air for as low as $0 with an eligible device.

The Stephen Curry Special Edition

The $129.99 Stephen Curry Special Edition was co-designed with the Warriors guard and comes in what Google describes as “elegant rye brown and a pop of game-day orange.”

The band features a unique water-resistant coating and a raised interior print inspired by athletic racing stripes that was specifically engineered to increase airflow during high-intensity movement.

The Special Edition ships alongside the standard Fitbit Air on May 26.

Curry has been publicly associated with the product in the weeks leading up to the announcement, appearing with what appeared to be a Fitbit Air prototype in various public settings.

The partnership positions the device in the performance sports market while simultaneously giving it cultural visibility that the baseline $99 product launch might not generate on its own.

How It Works Alongside A Pixel Watch

One of the more practical features for existing Google wearable users is the ability to wear both the Fitbit Air and a Pixel Watch simultaneously, a use case Google has specifically designed for.

The Google Health app handles the device switching automatically.

The practical application Droid-Life described is representative: you might wear a Pixel Watch throughout the day for screen access and smartwatch functionality, then switch to the Fitbit Air at night for sleep tracking because it is lighter and more comfortable for sleeping.

Both devices sync to the same Google Health app, which aggregates the data and allows the Coach to work with combined inputs from both wearables.

For users who want a Pixel Watch’s capabilities during active hours and a dedicated sleep tracker for overnight, the Fitbit Air fills the second role without requiring a choice between the two.

Pre-Orders And What To Know Before Buying

Pre-orders are open now at store.google.com. Devices ship beginning May 26. The standard Fitbit Air is $99.99.

The Stephen Curry Special Edition is $129.99. Accessory bands start at $34.99. Every purchase includes three months of Google Health Premium.

The Google Health app update, the rebranded replacement for the Fitbit app, is rolling out now and is compatible with Android and iOS