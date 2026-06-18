GTA 6 Pre-Orders Open June 25 And The Cover Art Just Dropped

Rockstar Games announced Wednesday that pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI open on June 25, one week from today, on digital storefronts and at select retailers, and dropped the game's official cover art alongside the announcement.

Both pieces of news are already generating the specific kind of internet energy that only one franchise in gaming reliably produces.

The November 19, 2026 release date, confirmed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, remains unchanged. GTA 6 is coming, it is five months away, and anyone who wants to pre-order it gets seven more days to figure out what they are paying before they can actually commit.

The cover art follows the comic-book-style panel layout the franchise has used since GTA San Andreas, updated with the visual language of a game that has spent the better part of a decade in development on a budget the industry estimates at somewhere between one and one and a half billion dollars.

The two protagonists, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, the Bonnie-and-Clyde criminal partnership at the center of GTA 6's story, are front and center.

The state of Leonida, Rockstar's Florida, sprawls behind them with the neon excess that Vice City has represented since 2002 when it was first introduced.

Motorcycles, sports cars, boats, helicopters and what appears to be actual wildlife fill out the edges.

Fans immediately identified characters from Rockstar's previous promotional materials, including Boobie Ike, the real estate mogul and nightclub owner who has been teased in earlier materials.

The one thing Rockstar has not confirmed is the only thing most people want to know before they commit any money: the price.

The Price Question That Could Reset The Industry

The standard edition of Grand Theft Auto VI has not been officially priced. Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has been characteristically noncommittal in every public statement on the subject, saying the company "delivers value rather than setting a price," which is executive-speak for "we know what we could charge and we are thinking carefully about it."

When Rockstar and Take-Two open pre-orders on June 25, the price will be there in the listing. Until then, speculation continues.

The gaming industry has been watching this decision carefully because of what it signals beyond GTA 6 itself.

Grand Theft Auto V launched in 2013 at $60, which was the industry standard.

It still sells. GTA 6 launches in 2026, 13 years later, on hardware that costs $500 and more, from a company that has spent somewhere between one and one and a half billion dollars making it.

The conventional current-gen pricing of $70 is the floor most analysts expect.

Premium editions at $80, $100 or more are widely anticipated. What Rockstar charges for the standard edition of the most anticipated game in the history of the medium will function as a permission slip, or a restraint, for every other major publisher making pricing decisions for the next generation of AAA releases.

Bank of America analysts have already publicly urged Take-Two not to hold back at $70.

A former Rockstar animator told press the company "won't be greedy" and charge $100 for the base game.

Both of those statements were made by people outside the room where the actual pricing decision happened.

Five Months And The Long Road To Get Here

GTA 6 was originally expected in 2025. It slipped.

The specific reasons Rockstar has given publicly amount to wanting more time to refine gameplay systems and world design before launch, the language of a studio that is not going to ship a broken product regardless of what the calendar says.

The November 19 date has held through multiple earnings calls and multiple opportunities for Take-Two's CEO to hedge, which analysts have interpreted as genuine confidence that the date is real.

The game is the first GTA to feature a female protagonist in a mainline entry, Lucia Caminos, whose story is interwoven with Jason Duval's in a dual-character structure that GTA 5 used successfully with Michael, Trevor and Franklin and that GTA 6 is building on with a more focused two-person narrative.

Vice City, the fictional Miami that the franchise visited in 2002 and which remains among the most beloved settings in gaming, returns as the geographic center of Leonida, Rockstar's Florida.

The state the game is set in is larger and more detailed than anything Rockstar has previously built.

Trailer 1 generated 90.4 million views in 24 hours when it was released, a gaming record that demonstrated the scale of audience waiting for this game across every demographic the medium now reaches. No third trailer has been announced.

Pre-orders open June 25. The game launches November 19.

The price and editions are revealed on June 25. For now, add it to your wishlist on the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store.