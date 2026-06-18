ACN Stock Is Down 16 Percent And Here's Why

Accenture reported its third fiscal quarter earnings before Thursday's opening bell and the results were, on their face, fine.

Revenue of $18.72 billion came in essentially in-line with the analyst consensus.

Earnings per share of $3.80 beat the consensus of $3.70 by 2.8 percent. CEO Julie Sweet cited strong performance, a 9 percent increase in EPS and $8.2 billion in free cash flow for the first nine months of fiscal 2026.

A person reading only the headline numbers would conclude that Accenture had delivered a solid quarter from one of the largest professional services companies in the world.

ACN is down more than 16 percent.

The problem is not what happened in the quarter.

The problem is what management is telling investors will happen next. Revenue guidance for Accenture's fourth fiscal quarter came in at $18.08 billion at the midpoint, 2.3 percent below the analyst consensus of $18.5 billion.

The company also narrowed its full-year revenue growth guidance to 3 to 4 percent in local currency, down from the prior range of 3 to 5 percent.

Embedded in that guidance language is a specific line that tells the underlying story, Accenture is now expecting "an estimated 1% impact from U.S. federal business" on its full-year growth.

One percent of Accenture's full-year revenue is approximately $750 million.

The DOGE-related cuts to federal government consulting are showing up in the numbers, and management is now quantifying them clearly enough that there is no ambiguity about what is happening.

What The Federal Government Headwind Means

Accenture has been one of the largest IT and consulting contractors to the United States federal government for decades.

Federal contracts to modernize agency technology systems, improve cybersecurity infrastructure, implement new software platforms across defense and civilian agencies, these are the kinds of multi-year, multi-billion-dollar engagements that have made Accenture a dominant force in the government services market.

The Department of Government Efficiency, the Trump administration initiative led by Elon Musk and focused on dramatically reducing federal spending, has been cutting those contracts.

Government agencies have been ordered to reduce discretionary spending, renegotiate or cancel technology consulting contracts and shift work to smaller vendors or in-house capabilities.

The consulting industry broadly has been absorbing this impact since early 2026.

Accenture, by virtue of its size and exposure, has absorbed a proportionally large share of the cancellations and reductions.

The 1 percent full-year impact the company is now explicitly calling out is the acknowledgment that this headwind is real, material and continuing into the fourth quarter and presumably beyond.

A guidance range narrowed at the top by one full percentage point because of a single customer category, the US federal government, is a significant enough story that it explains most of what the stock is doing today.

Why The Guidance Miss Hits So Hard

A 2.3 percent guidance miss in an absolute sense would not typically cause a 16 percent stock decline.

The severity of Thursday's reaction reflects several factors stacking on top of each other.

The first is valuation. Accenture had been trading at a premium to historical averages based on expectations that its AI consulting and implementation services would accelerate revenue growth as enterprises began spending heavily on AI transformation projects.

The thesis was that companies needed someone to actually deploy all the AI infrastructure they were buying, and Accenture, with the scale, the global presence and the industry-specific expertise to do it, was positioned to capture that spending.

A guidance miss that shows growth decelerating rather than accelerating challenges that thesis directly.

The second is the pre-existing skepticism. Truist Securities downgraded ACN from Buy to Hold on June 1, two and a half weeks before Thursday's earnings, citing continued budget constraints among clients.

Citigroup cut its price target around the same time.

The analyst community had already begun reducing its enthusiasm for the stock before the quarter was reported, and the guidance miss confirms the concerns those downgrades were expressing.

The third is the breadth of the federal government impact. Accenture is one company.

IBM, Booz Allen Hamilton, Leidos, Cognizant and the other major government IT contractors are all facing some version of the same headwind.

When Accenture guides specifically to a 1 percent full-year revenue impact from US federal business, investors in every consulting and IT services company re-evaluate their models for what the DOGE effect means for the sector broadly.

What Accenture Is Still Doing Right

The results are not a disaster. A 5.6 percent revenue increase at $18.72 billion for a single quarter is meaningful growth for a company of Accenture's size.

The EPS beat was genuine. The free cash flow generation, $8.2 billion through the first nine months of the fiscal year, is strong.

The AI bookings that Sweet highlighted in the earnings press release represent real and growing demand.

Accenture has been aggressive in positioning itself at the center of enterprise AI transformation. The company has built out AI-focused practices, acquired AI specialists, partnered with every major AI infrastructure provider and trained hundreds of thousands of its 740,000-person workforce in AI-related skills.

When a large bank or pharmaceutical company or manufacturer decides it needs someone to actually implement the AI strategy its leadership has announced, Accenture is on the very short list of companies that can do it at scale. That structural position has not changed because of Thursday's guidance.

What Thursday's guidance revealed is that the government revenue line that has underpinned a portion of Accenture's stability and predictability is under sustained pressure, and that the AI revenue ramp has not yet been fast enough to fully offset it.

The 3 to 4 percent full-year growth guidance, even excluding the 1 percent federal impact, represents a deceleration from where investors had been modeling the company.

The analyst consensus price target is $227.74 on the stock, up nearly 46 percent from where it is trading Thursday.

Whether the stock recovery toward that target happens in months or years depends on how quickly the AI transformation spending wave that Accenture is positioned for materializes in bookings, and whether the federal government headwind proves to be temporary or structural.