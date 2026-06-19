Honda Civic Recall Covers 100,000 Vehicles For An Airbag Sensor That Could Hurt A Child

Honda is recalling nearly 100,000 vehicles, including the Honda Civic, Accord, CR-V and several Acura models, over a defect in the front passenger seat's weight sensor that can cause airbags to deploy when they should not.

The recall was announced by NHTSA under recall number 26V332000, effective May 21, 2026. No injuries or deaths related to the defect have been reported.

The specific models affected are the 2016-2022 Honda Civic, 2016-2022 Honda Accord, 2017-2022 Honda CR-V and several Acura MDX and RDX models across similar year ranges.

What Is Wrong?

The front passenger seat has a weight sensor designed to detect whether the occupant is an adult or a child, if the sensor reads a light occupant, like an infant or a small child, the airbag is supposed to suppress deployment in a crash to protect them from airbag-related injury.

The problem is in a capacitor inside that weight sensor that can crack due to humidity. A cracked capacitor can cause a short circuit that tricks the system into believing a heavier adult is in the seat when a child is actually there, and then deploys the airbag in a crash.

An airbag deployment into an infant or young child who was not supposed to receive it is a serious safety hazard.

Honda received 228 warranty claims related to the issue as of mid-May and identified no US injuries from 2021 through October 2025. The recall is proactive.

What To Do

Owner notification letters go out by mail beginning July 6, 2026. When your letter arrives, take your Civic, Accord, CR-V or Acura to an authorized Honda or Acura dealer, the seat weight sensor will be replaced with a non-defective part at no cost to you.

If you own one of the affected model years and do not want to wait for the letter, you can check your VIN at the NHTSA website now under recall number 26V332000.

Honda customer service is available at 1-888-234-2138 and Acura at 1-800-382-2238.

No injuries. Free fix. Letters in July. That is the full picture.