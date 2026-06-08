Guild Wars 3 Is Official For PC And PS5 And The Beta Is Coming Fall 2027

ArenaNet took the stage at Summer Game Fest 2026 on Friday evening and made real the thing that the MMORPG community had been speculating about, hoping for and arguing over since NCSoft first hinted in a 2024 investors' conference that the studio was working on something new.

Guild Wars 3 is confirmed. It is coming to PC, via Steam and a standalone ArenaNet client, and to PlayStation 5, making it the first mainline Guild Wars game to release on a home console in the franchise's 21-year history.

A closed beta begins in Fall 2027. You can wishlist it on Steam and the PlayStation Store today.

Colin Johanson, who serves as both ArenaNet's studio head and the game director for Guild Wars 3, presented the announcement at Summer Game Fest alongside the first in-engine trailer for the game.

The trailer does not show concrete gameplay, but it does show the world, the restored land of Orr, a region of Tyria depicted as a sprawling magical wilderness more than a thousand years before the events of the original Guild Wars, in a visual style that the gaming press described as stunning and vibrant.

DualShockers' coverage of the announcement captured the community's reaction precisely: "Nobody expected Guild Wars 3 today. That sounds strange given how loudly the community had been speculating, but there is a real difference between expecting something and watching it actually happen."

Guild Wars 2 came out in August 2012. ArenaNet supported it with expansions for nearly 14 years. Guild Wars 3 is its successor.

The Tease That Set The Community On Fire

On June 1, four days before Summer Game Fest, something specific happened on social media that the Guild Wars community immediately recognized as a signal of unusual significance.

Both the Guild Wars official account and the Guild Wars 2 official account posted the same message simultaneously, "The wind stirs. The world shifts. Stand ready." Alongside the words was animated concept art and a date pointing directly at Summer Game Fest 2026.

The simultaneity was the key. ArenaNet's community knows that the studio only posts across both franchise accounts at the same time when something affects the entire franchise rather than a single game.

An expansion for Guild Wars 2 would only appear on the Guild Wars 2 account. Something that matters to both the original game and its sequel, something that exists above them rather than within them, would appear on both.





When both accounts posted at once, the informed portion of the community understood exactly what was coming.

The signs that had accumulated before that June 1 post extended back further. NCSoft, the Korean publisher that owns ArenaNet, mentioned in a March 2024 investors' conference that the studio was working on a new project.

The games press covered the comment cautiously, it was not a direct announcement, and ArenaNet had not confirmed the project's name or nature.

But the context of a studio known for exactly one franchise, mentioning a new project, produced a working assumption in the MMORPG community that Guild Wars 3 was the project.

Two years passed between that 2024 hint and Friday's Summer Game Fest confirmation. The wait produced exactly the reaction that long waits for beloved things tend to produce. When Johanson walked out on the stage at SGF, the livestream chat became one of the more chaotic comment sections of any game announcement in recent years.

The World And What It Offers

Guild Wars 3 is set in Orr, a region of Tyria that players of the original Guild Wars and its sequel will recognize, but in a form they have never seen.

The setting is 1,000 years before the events of the original Guild Wars, placing it in a period of Tyrian history that the franchise's two prior games established through backstory and historical references rather than direct exploration.

The Orr of Guild Wars 3 is described as a "sprawling wilderness frontier filled with magic, spirits and competing guilds," recently restored from the sunken, undead-corrupted state that Guild Wars 2 players worked to reclaim across years of storytelling. Players take on the role of a Vaelwarden, a member of an order charged with defending the lands of Orr.

The Vaelwardens draw upon Vael spirits to assist them in combat and exploration, with a spirit called the Seeker described as the most notable companion available to the player character.

The narrative framework the early details establish involves the Vael spirits themselves — different spirits disagree about how to deal with the regions beyond civilization, and the player's journey will navigate that ideological conflict while exploring a version of Tyria that the franchise has never directly shown.

ArenaNet's description of the game as an "action-adventure MMORPG and modern evolution of the genre" is the framing Johanson returned to during the presentation. The studio does not want to make a game that feels like what online role-playing games were in 2005 or 2012.

They want to make the game that those experiences point toward, taking what the original Guild Wars invented in terms of skill-based build expression and what Guild Wars 2 evolved in terms of action-oriented combat, and pushing both into a design language that 2026 players and a PlayStation 5 audience can access.

The Combat System And Movement

The specific design details that ArenaNet revealed about Guild Wars 3's systems, even in a reveal that explicitly does not show gameplay, suggest a meaningful evolution from the systems the franchise has used before.

WCCFtech's coverage of the announcement captured the combat description from the stage presentation. Guild Wars 3 blends "rich action combat, character building, and skill collection" with a system where "depth is achieved through strategic skill use, positioning, and movement."

The combination is being described as mixing classic action RPG combat with the build-making approach that the Guild Wars franchise invented, the system of selecting skills from a large pool and building a specific loadout rather than using a fixed ability bar.

The movement system is among the more distinctive design elements in the announcement. A momentum-based traversal system allows players to run, slide, leap and bound across environments, with that momentum transferring between different modes of travel.

It is the kind of system that sounds immediately good in description, the feel of movement in an MMO has historically been one of the most undervalued contributors to whether the game feels like a world worth spending time in, and that will need to be demonstrated in actual gameplay before its success can be evaluated.

The Console Debut And What It Means

Guild Wars released on PC in 2005. Guild Wars 2 released on PC in 2012 and was never ported to consoles despite its free-to-play model eventually reaching a large audience.

Guild Wars 3 launches simultaneously on PC and PS5, the first time in the franchise's history that a mainline entry will be available on a home console on day one.

The PS5 release is not a footnote. It is a structural decision about who the game is for. An MMORPG that launches on PlayStation 5 alongside PC has access to a console gaming audience of tens of millions of people who have never played a Guild Wars game because Guild Wars games have historically not existed on the hardware those players own.

The social infrastructure of PS5, the friends lists, the party chat, the already-established communities, provides an on-ramp to the MMORPG genre for players who might not otherwise encounter the game on PC.

Colin Johanson's stated goal of creating "an online world that feels responsive and rewarding while still respecting players' time" reads differently in the context of a console release.

Console RPG audiences have specific expectations about moment-to-moment responsiveness, action games, not menus, and the design decisions that ArenaNet is describing for Guild Wars 3's combat and movement are consistent with building a game that can deliver on those expectations.

The Beta And What Comes Before It

The Fall 2027 closed beta is where most players will first encounter Guild Wars 3 in playable form. Registration for the beta is open through guildwars3.com, which ArenaNet's trailer and Johanson's SGF presentation both pointed toward, though signing up represents a chance to be selected for the beta rather than a guarantee.

The Steam wishlist is available now. The PlayStation Store wishlist is available now.

No release date has been announced. The beta in Fall 2027 is the horizon that ArenaNet has publicly committed to, and the full release will come at some point after that. ArenaNet has not provided release window guidance beyond the beta timeline.

Guild Wars 2 launched 14 years ago and ArenaNet spent those 14 years supporting it, expanding it and building the audience that has been waiting for this announcement.

That audience registered for the beta in numbers that DualShockers described as straining the servers at guildwars3.com within hours of the SGF announcement. The wait was long. The reveal was worth it.