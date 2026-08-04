Heliot Ramos Dealt To The New York Yankees At Trade Deadline

The New York Yankees acquired outfielder Heliot Ramos from the San Francisco Giants with less than an hour to go before Monday's trade deadline, sending prospects Henry Lalane and Kaeden Kent to San Francisco in return. Kaeden Kent is the son of Hall of Fame second baseman Jeff Kent.

Ramos, who turns 27 in September, hit .264 with nine home runs and 34 RBIs in 74 games for the Giants this season. He was a 2024 NL All-Star when he slashed .269/.322/.469 with 22 home runs and 72 RBIs.

The Yankees needed him badly, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton are all on the injured list, the offense has been sputtering and Ramos fills the right-handed hitting outfielder hole they had been targeting all deadline season.

He is also a fan of where he is going. "It's the Yankees, at the end of the day," Ramos said from Globe Life Field in Arlington, where he was with the Giants when the trade came through. "That's an organization that, when you're a kid and you're Puerto Rican, everybody knows about it. Everybody wants it."

He joins Luis Garcia Jr., acquired from Washington on Sunday, as the Yankees' two major deadline additions. He figures to join the team during their current series against the Cardinals. The pinstripes, he said, will look nice.