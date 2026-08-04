Luis Arraez Trade Sends Bryce Harper Back To The Outfield

The Philadelphia Phillies acquired four-time batting champion Luis Arraez from the San Francisco Giants Monday for prospects Ramon Marquez and Marty Gair, and immediately triggered a defensive reshuffling that puts Bryce Harper back in the outfield. Arraez plays second base. Bryson Stott moves from second to third.

Alec Bohm moves from third to first. Harper moves from first to right field, where he has not played a single inning since tearing his UCL in 2022.

Harper volunteered. "His volunteering opened the door for us to go ahead and get an infielder," Phillies president Dave Dombrowski said.

Harper had even brought his outfield glove on a road trip earlier this month, a signal he knew what was coming. He said the main adjustment will be arm care, noting you don't use much arm strength at first base.

He is 33, has not played the outfield in four years, and said this is the best he has felt in a long time.

Arraez brings something the Phillies desperately need. Their .304 on-base percentage was second-worst in the majors.

The four-time batting champion is hitting .324 this season with 25 walks and just 21 strikeouts, in 300-plus plate appearances. He has struck out 236 times in eight big league seasons combined.

The Phillies also acquired reliever Brooks Raley from the Mets in a separate deal with a single prospect going back. Two deadline moves, one defensive revolution.