Michael Jackson Sequel 'Michael 2' Is Reportedly Coming Together

Lionsgate confirmed this week that Michael 2 is actively being developed, moving the sequel from rumor to reality after the first film surpassed every box office expectation.

Michael, the Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic starring Jaafar Jackson as his uncle, opened April 24 and has since become the highest-grossing film in Lionsgate's history, crossing $23.1 million globally in its seventh weekend alone with the total running well into nine figures.

The sequel is confirmed by the film itself, it ends with the words "His Story Continues," and by Lionsgate Film Group chair Adam Fogelson, who told analysts that conversations with all relevant parties are "going exceptionally well" and that there is "a ton of incredibly entertaining Michael Jackson story" and "much of the biggest and most popular parts of his music catalog that were not touched upon in the first film."

What Michael 2 will cover is still being determined, but Fogelson noted the sequel can go "forwards and backwards" in the timeline, and crucially, some of the material cut from the first film to avoid legal complications around the Jordan Chandler settlement could potentially be repurposed, lowering sequel production costs.

No director, release date or additional cast has been confirmed. Given the first film's extraordinary performance, the timeline will likely move fast.