Sam Neill Filmed His Scenes For This Movie Before His Death

Sam Neill, who died on July 13 at age 78, completed filming a role in Sony and Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda before his passing, Deadline reported Thursday.

His specific character has not been confirmed, though fans widely believe he plays King Rhoam, Princess Zelda's father. The film wrapped production in April 2026, three months before Neill died, making the Zelda movie one of his final completed screen performances.

The casting news arrived alongside three other confirmed additions to the film.

Young Rock actor Uli Latukefu has been cast as Ganondorf, the franchise's iconic villain. Severance star Dichen Lachman will play Impa,

Princess Zelda's trusted bodyguard and advisor. Handmaid's Tale actress Yvonne Strahovski is playing a queen character, possibly Queen Hyrule, a figure never explicitly depicted in the games.

They join previously announced leads Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link and Bo Bragason as Princess Zelda.

The film is directed by Wes Ball, produced by franchise creator Shigeru Miyamoto and Avi Arad, and opens in theaters April 30, 2027.

Watching Neill appear onscreen in a Nintendo epic, playing, in all likelihood, a king in Hyrule, will carry a different weight when the film arrives next spring.