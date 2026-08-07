Minnie Driver Reveals She's Recovering From Devastating Car Crash

Minnie Driver, 56, posted a video to Instagram Thursday from her bed in London, wearing a neck brace, apologizing for the filter she put on the clip because without it she looked "appalling," and then delivering news she clearly felt compelled to share despite the circumstances.

"I got into a really bad car accident a few days ago with my friend Ben," she said. "And we somehow walked out of it. Well, we didn't walk out of it. We crawled out of it. But we did get out of it alive."

She explained that she and fellow actor Ben Homewood were driving on a country road in France when another car failed to stop at an intersection, Driver's vehicle T-boned them. Neither she nor Homewood were at fault.

She has a sprained neck. She is in shock. She is crying often and says it feels good and helpful. And she credits a Kia EV2 with saving her life, specifically its 360-degree airbag system. "You know I'm Minnie Driver, pun intended," she said. "I need to celebrate the car that saved us. Kia, you are a baller car company."

Emily in Paris, for which Driver films in France as part of its regular production schedule, adjusted its Season 6 schedule following the accident. She was on personal time in France when the crash occurred.



