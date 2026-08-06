Chris McKenna Is Reportedly Leaving General Hospital This Fall

Chris McKenna is reportedly exiting General Hospital this fall, with his character Jack Brennan, the WSB bureau chief who has been central to Port Charles's espionage storylines for the past year and a half, set to be killed off as part of an expanding World Security Bureau narrative.

Soap Opera Network broke the news Wednesday citing sources close to the production. ABC has not officially confirmed the departure and no final airdate has been announced.

McKenna joined the show in February 2025 as a recast of the Jack Brennan character after Charles Mesure abruptly left the role.

His run included a high-profile romance with Carly Spencer, played by his longtime friend Laura Wright, that ended dramatically when Carly discovered he had secretly recruited her daughter Josslyn as a WSB agent.

The character also survived a paralysis storyline after being accidentally injected with a drug meant for Valentin Cassadine.

The reported exit arrives as General Hospital is in the middle of a significant casting shuffle. Bradford Anderson departed as Damian Spinelli, Kirsten Storms left as Maxie Jones and the Ethan Lovett role changed hands twice in the span of two weeks.

McKenna's departure would be the most prominent of the recent changes if confirmed.

He has a history with the show's executive producer Frank Valentini dating back to a childhood role on One Life to Live, where Valentini later became EP. It is a long professional relationship that is reportedly coming to an end.



