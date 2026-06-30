Jack Doherty Was Allegedly Hit In The Face With A Water Bottle By His Girlfriend In New Ring Camera Footage

Newly surfaced Ring camera footage appears to show YouTuber Jack Doherty being struck in the face with a water bottle during a heated argument with his girlfriend, Katalina Cartmel, outside a residence.

TMZ obtained the footage, which shows the two engaged in a tense exchange before the bottle appears to hit Doherty.

The circumstances leading up to the confrontation are unclear, and neither Doherty nor Cartmel has publicly addressed the video.

The footage is the latest controversy to surround the 22-year-old influencer, who built his online following on pranks, public stunts and confrontational content.

It arrives just weeks after Doherty was arrested in the Miami area, where police say he was filming content and interacting with officers in the middle of a roadway, creating a traffic obstruction.

A subsequent search allegedly turned up part of a pill believed to be a Schedule II amphetamine along with three suspected cannabis cigarettes.

It also follows comments from Doherty's ex-girlfriend, McKinley Richardson, who said on a friend's podcast earlier this year that their relationship was deeply unhealthy. She alleged he blurred the lines between his real life and his online persona in ways that left her feeling isolated and emotionally exhausted.

"Every day was content," she said. "Every waking moment was a performance. It broke me down completely."

The new footage involving Cartmel has reignited scrutiny of Doherty's personal life and behavior off camera.