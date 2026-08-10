Jamie Foxx To Star In Action-Thriller 'Deadlocked' From Amazon

Jamie Foxx has signed on to lead Deadlocked, a new action thriller from Amazon MGM Studios that will stream exclusively on Prime Video worldwide. The project was announced Tuesday by Deadline.

Foxx plays a grieving former Marine who is serving jury duty when the trial of the century suddenly becomes a deadly hostage situation, the defendant's daughter seizes the courthouse in an attempt to free her father, and the Marine finds himself forced back into action. Die Hard on a jury. The concept sells itself.

The director is Nikhil Bhat, the Indian filmmaker who made Kill, the ultra-violent Hindi-language action thriller that premiered at TIFF in 2023, sold to Lionsgate in a mid-seven-figure deal and became a word-of-mouth phenomenon among action fans who described it as one of the most relentlessly intense films in years. His involvement gives Deadlocked credibility beyond a standard streaming action vehicle.

The screenplay was written by Eric Scot Anderson and Matt Takejiro Bosack. Foxx is also a producer through Foxxhole Productions, alongside his daughter Corinne Foxx as executive producer.

Foxx is on a legitimate run. Back in Action with Cameron Diaz became Netflix's biggest English-language movie debut since 2022. Fight for '84, an Olympic boxing drama, comes next. And now Deadlocked. For a man who nearly died in 2023, the pipeline is full.



