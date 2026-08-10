'House Of The Dragon' Season Finale Receives Mixed Reviews

House of the Dragon Season 3 concluded Sunday with Episode 8, "The Treasons at Tumbleton," and the Targaryen civil war has now entered its most brutal phase. Season 4, the final season, has been set up definitively.

The Battle of Tumbleton dominates the episode. Daemon leads the Blacks' assault on the Greens' encampment but runs into Lord Ormund's tricks.

The two dragonseeds, Ulf the White and Hard Hugh Hammer, turn their dragons on both sides in an act of treachery that changes everything.

Ulf kills both a Green commander and a traitor with dragonfire simultaneously, cackling through it all.

The emotional gut-punch of the finale is Helaena. After Rhaenyra makes the prophecy of Aegon the Conqueror public, that a Targaryen must sit the Iron Throne to prevent a great darkness from ending the world, and Helaena hears it, the grief-stricken queen who lost her son walks to her window and throws herself to her death.

Rhaenyra watches from another window, her face cold and unmoved.

"We are the last hope for the living," she shouts at the people of King's Landing. She is no longer the reluctant queen. Emma D'Arcy told Deadline: "Rhaenyra has crossed a threshold she cannot come back from."

Season 4 is the final season. Production begins early 2027.