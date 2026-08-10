Scott Eastwood Recalls His Father Putting Kevin Costner In His Place

Scott Eastwood appeared on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard earlier this month to promote his new film Lucky Strike and told what he described as a "legendary story" about his father's directorial style, specifically about the day Clint Eastwood calmly had Kevin Costner sent home from the set of their 1993 thriller A Perfect World.

"Kevin Costner sort of going through maybe the Kevin Costner rise to fame and maybe got a big ego, you know, blah blah blah," Scott told Shepard. "Apparently he didn't want to come out of his trailer for some reason."

Clint, who directed and starred in the film, was told about it and said simply, "Well, send him home then."

When the crew relayed the message, Costner was confused. He was supposed to be in the scene. "I guess you're not anymore," they told him. "Clint changed that."

Scott said his father never raised his voice on set and that Costner was back the next day "ready to go." That is the story. The sequel is that Costner's representatives have not commented.

A Perfect World, in which Costner plays an escaped convict who kidnaps a young boy while Clint plays the Texas ranger hunting them, grossed $135 million on a $30 million budget despite middling reviews. The behind-the-scenes drama apparently did not affect the film either.