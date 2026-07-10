Jacob Tobey Is Out As The Spurs Announcer After His Girlfriend Posted Affair Allegations On His Instagram

Jacob Tobey is no longer the San Antonio Spurs' television play-by-play announcer. Front Office Sports reported Thursday that Tobey is out after his girlfriend of six years accessed his Instagram account early Tuesday morning and posted the reason why she was no longer his girlfriend.

"This is my girlfriend of six years. But I cheated on her with Loren Waters," the Instagram Story read.

"So feel free to continue following me if you really think I'm a good guy because I'm not." A second post showed Tobey and Loren Waters kissing in a photo booth.

Loren Waters is the sister of Spurs player Lindy Waters III. The posts were deleted within hours. They had already gone viral.

The specific complication, beyond the obvious one, is the professional one. Tobey calling games for a team while allegedly in a relationship with a player's sister creates a conflict of interest that the organization was not willing to manage.

He had signed a multi-year extension with the Spurs as recently as June 18, posting about it enthusiastically on X.

He has since set that account to private.

Tobey joined the Spurs in October 2024, replacing longtime announcer Bill Land. He called games through the Western Conference champions' run to the NBA Finals last season, where national broadcasters took over.

He was considered one of the rising young play-by-play voices in the NBA. Neither Tobey nor the Spurs has commented publicly.