Aaron Donald Works Out At Ram's Facility Amid Return Rumors

TMZ obtained video Friday of Aaron Donald, the 10-time Pro Bowler, eight-time All-Pro and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year who retired from the Rams in 2024, spending an hour on the field at the team's Woodland Hills practice facility doing ladder drills, medicine ball throws and agility work.

He was gassed at the end. He was also there, which is the point.

Donald could work out anywhere. He has a home. He chose the Rams field.

That is the specific detail fueling two days of conversation about whether the best defensive player of his generation is about to un-retire at 35 years old.

The context that made the Rams field particularly significant is Myles Garrett.

Los Angeles traded for the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year last month, Garrett, who set the single-season sack record with 23 last year.

Shortly after the trade, speculation started that Donald might be interested in coming back to play alongside him.

Head coach Sean McVay addressed it directly:

"If Aaron decides he wants to dust 'em off at the age of 35, I bet you he can still do it at a pretty high clip."

He also confirmed he had "talked to Donald about the opportunity to bring him on board."

Donald told Pat McAfee the pitch "for sure got me thinking." Then he showed up and worked out on the practice field.

Thinking and doing are different things. The gap between them in Woodland Hills, California is getting smaller.