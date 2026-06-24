Jayden Quaintance Slid To No. 20 After His ACL Tear And The Spurs Got A Steal

The San Antonio Spurs took Jayden Quaintance with the 20th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft on Tuesday night, selecting a 6-foot-10, 253-pound center with a 7-foot-5 wingspan who was once considered a legitimate top-10 prospect before a torn ACL, damaged meniscus and fractured knee derailed 17 months of his career.

CBS Sports graded the pick an A-minus. The pick makes sense the moment you say it out loud, a dominant shot-blocker and rim protector going to the team that already has Victor Wembanyama.

Quaintance, 18, from Cleveland, Ohio, spent his freshman season at Arizona State, averaging 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks in 24 games and earning Big 12 All-Defensive Team honors, before tearing his ACL in February 2025.

He transferred to Kentucky to play for Mark Pope, fulfilled his original commitment to the Wildcats, and managed just four games before his knee began swelling after every outing.

He was shut down for the season. He could not fully participate in the NBA Draft Combine. He did not receive a green room invite on draft night.

The Spurs took him anyway. Their frontcourt need next to Wembanyama was the biggest question on the roster after a season that ended in the NBA Finals.

Quaintance, if healthy, is exactly the answer, a defensive anchor who can protect the rim, alter shots and rebound without requiring the ball.

He joins De'Aaron Fox and Keldon Johnson as former Kentucky players on the Spurs' roster.

The medical risk is real. The upside, analysts noted, is equally real. San Antonio has the roster depth and the timeline to slow-play his recovery and see what they got