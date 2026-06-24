Jordan Kyrou Headed To Washington Capitals In Blockbuster Trade

The Washington Capitals acquired Jordan Kyrou from the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, sending Connor McMichael, prospect Milton Gastrin and the 16th overall pick in Friday's NHL Draft to St. Louis for the 28-year-old right winger who is under contract through 2031 at $8.125 million per season.

Kyrou had to sign off on the deal, he had a no-trade clause, and he did.

The trade lands in the middle of one of the most significant unresolved questions in the NHL: whether Alex Ovechkin, 40, will return for another season or retire after breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record.

Washington GM Chris Patrick addressed the uncertainty directly. "Jordan is an exceptionally talented and dynamic offensive player who will make an immediate impact on our club. At just 28 years old and under contract for the next five seasons, Jordan is entering the prime years of his career."

The subtext is straightforward. If Ovechkin returns, Kyrou gives him another elite offensive weapon alongside him.

If Ovechkin retires, Kyrou replaces a meaningful portion of that firepower. The Capitals are not waiting to find out which scenario plays out before improving their roster.

Kyrou had 46 points in 72 games last season, 18 goals, 28 assists, a down year after four consecutive seasons of at least 67 points and a career high of 75 in 2022-23.

He is a three-time 30-goal scorer. St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery had healthy scratched him on multiple occasions during a season in which the entire Blues organization underperformed, and the team has been dismantling its core, trading captain Brayden Schenn at the deadline, trying to move Colton Parayko. Kyrou's departure was the next logical step.

He joins a Capitals core that includes Tom Wilson, Jakob Chychrun, Dylan Strome, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Aliaksei Protas, Ryan Leonard and goaltender Logan Thompson, a team that finished 43-30-9 last season and is pushing toward a playoff return.

Washington still has more than $23 million in cap space with the No. 18 pick in Friday's draft.

McMichael, 25, is a restricted free agent due for a raise from his $2.1 million cap hit, a smart piece for St. Louis's rebuild alongside Gastrin, a Swedish prospect who posted 10 goals and 24 points in 39 games in Sweden's second tier at age 18, and a lottery-adjacent pick.

The Blues now hold four first-round selections in Friday's draft.



