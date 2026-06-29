Jessica Alba And Boyfriend Danny Ramirez Were Spotted Together At The World Cup

Jessica Alba, 45, and her boyfriend Danny Ramirez, 33, made their most prominent public appearance as a couple Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood for the World Cup Round of 32 match between Canada and South Africa.

FOX Sports cameras caught the two in the stands, and the image spread quickly, Alba and Ramirez have been dating for several months but Sunday marked the kind of high-profile, captured-on-broadcast moment that officially announces a relationship to the general public.

Ramirez, from Chicago, is an actor best known for his roles in Top Gun: Maverick and Captain America: Brave New World.

He is 12 years younger than Alba. The two have been posting about each other on social media and he praised her publicly at a movie premiere earlier this year.

Sunday at the World Cup was the first time cameras caught them together at a major sporting event.

It was not Alba's first World Cup appearance this month. She was also photographed at the USA vs. Turkey match on June 25, that time with her daughters Honor, 18, and Haven, 14, posting selfies from a stadium box with the caption "Our first match at the World Cup! Come on!" She filed for divorce from Cash Warren in December 2024 after 16 years of marriage.

Katy Perry, Simu Liu and Cristo Fernández from Ted Lasso were also at Sunday's Canada-South Africa match. Canada won and advanced to the Round of 16.



