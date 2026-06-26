Scott Pelley CAA Deal Done After His Fiery Departure From CBS News And 60 Minutes

Scott Pelley has signed with Creative Artists Agency, his first career move since being fired from 60 Minutes on June 2 after 37 years at CBS News.

CAA will represent the 68-year-old journalist in all areas as he explores opportunities in the next chapter of what has been one of the more decorated careers in American broadcast news.

He holds 51 Emmy Awards. He has no job.

The signing places Pelley alongside a familiar group at CAA.

His former 60 Minutes colleague Lesley Stahl is a CAA client.

So are former 60 Minutes correspondents Bill Owens, Cecilia Vega and Tanya Simon, all three of whom were forced out of the program in the past year under the new leadership installed by Paramount's David Ellison.

Anderson Cooper, who stepped away from 60 Minutes at the conclusion of the most recent season, is also a CAA client.

The circumstances of Pelley's exit were public and explosive. At an internal CBS News town hall on June 1, he confronted new executive producer Nick Bilton, whose hiring was engineered by editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, herself installed by Ellison, and described what was happening to 60 Minutes in terms that left no ambiguity about his position.

"She does not love this place," Pelley said of Weiss. "She was brought in to kill it and is doing exactly that." Bilton terminated Pelley's contract the following day, calling his behavior a "performative display of hostility."

In his farewell note to staff, Pelley wrote that the new ownership was casting aside 60 Minutes "apparently to curry a moment of favor with the Trump administration."

In his first interview after the firing, he told the New York Times the new leadership "doesn't know what they're doing."

CAA is now in the business of figuring out where Scott Pelley goes from here.