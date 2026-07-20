YouTube TV Is Adding Eight New Channels Through Allen Media Group

YouTube TV has added a new batch of channels through a partnership with Allen Media Group, the entertainment company owned by media mogul and producer Byron Allen, giving subscribers access to programming they could not get on the platform before. The new channels are live now.

The additions include HBCU Go, which covers sports and lifestyle content centered on historically Black colleges and universities.

The Grio delivers news and entertainment for Black audiences. Cars.TV is built for auto enthusiasts with classic car features, industry news and event coverage.

Recipe.TV is a dedicated cooking channel. JusticeCentral.TV handles true crime. Pets.TV is for animal lovers. Comedy.TV handles comedy programming. ES.TV focuses on celebrity news and gossip.

The deal also secured something YouTube TV subscribers may have been quietly worried about: The Weather Channel is staying.

Allen Media Group and YouTube TV renewed their carriage agreement in May 2026 and it was not guaranteed at the time that The Weather Channel, one of the service's most practically useful channels during storm season, would survive the renewal. It did.

The channel additions come alongside a broader year of changes for YouTube TV, new genre-based subscription plans launched in December 2025, a multiview feature rolled out in the spring and a design overhaul earlier in 2026.