Inde Navarrette Got A Sealed $1000 Copy Of Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 From A Fan

Inde Navarrette, the 25-year-old actress from Tucson who broke out this year as Nikki Freeman in the horror film Obsession and became a genuine internet phenomenon before the film even hit theaters, had one of the better Fanatics Fest moments this weekend at the Javits Center in New York when a fan walked up and handed her a sealed 2009 copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in a protective display case.

She knew immediately what she was holding. "This is one of the earliest, rarest copies of Modern Warfare 2.

This is the 2009 version," she said. "And one recently sold for a thousand dollars. Can you believe that?" She then laughed off any suggestion of profiting from it. "I'm not selling this one." Where is it going? "In my house. In my room."

The gift landed the way it did because Navarrette's Call of Duty connection is real and personal.

Her father introduced her to the series through Modern Warfare 2 when she was a child, the two of them played local multiplayer together on the Rust map, her running a SCAR loadout while her dad, by her own admission, usually came out on top.

During the pandemic, long before Obsession made her a star, she streamed Call of Duty, The Last of Us and other games on Twitch. When Activision needed a face for their first-ever Fanatics Fest panel promoting Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, they called her, because she actually plays.

A fan gave her the game her dad got her into. She's keeping it in her room.