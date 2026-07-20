Avengers Doomsday Trailer Just Dropped And Robert Downey Jr. As Doctor Doom Is Here

Disney released the full trailer for Avengers: Doomsday on Monday, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who are returning to the MCU for the first time since Avengers: Endgame in 2019, and opening December 18.

The footage confirms everything Marvel has been teasing in fragments since CinemaCon in April, and it delivers the image everyone has been waiting for: Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, in the mask, speaking.

"Put aside your petty squabbles," Thor tells his fellow heroes in the footage. "Presume nothing except this: If you return, you will return as brothers and sisters. Mark my words: We are going to need a miracle." Then Chris Evans appears, to Chris Hemsworth's stunned "It's not possible," and grabs Thor's hammer.

Downey's return to the MCU as a completely different character is the hinge the whole film turns on.

He played Tony Stark for 11 years across 10 films before Iron Man died in Endgame. Now he is Doctor Doom, one of Marvel's most powerful and complex villains, a man Joe Russo described from the CinemaCon stage as "always three moves ahead."

Downey himself said at CinemaCon: "I couldn't have imagined reuniting with this amazing team, let alone as a new character."

The cast is enormous. The film opens December 18.



