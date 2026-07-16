Chloe Fineman Announces She's Leaving Saturday Night Live After 7 Seasons

Chloe Fineman announced on Instagram Thursday that she is leaving Saturday Night Live after seven seasons, joining the substantial list of departures that has reshaped the show's cast since Season 50.

She joined in 2019 alongside Bowen Yang and the briefly-hired Shane Gillis, became one of the show's most beloved impressionists, Jennifer Coolidge, Meryl Streep, Drew Barrymore, Anna Delvey, Sydney Sweeney, among many more, and is leaving entirely on her own terms.

"After 7 wonderful seasons at SNL I have decided it's time for my next chapter," she wrote. "It's cliché to say this, but working at SNL has been the greatest privilege of my life. I still can't really believe I got to be a part of it."

She called the people there her family and the building her home. "It's really hard to leave SNL but it does feel like the right time."

She also used the farewell post to advocate, once more, for the sketch that kept getting cut: "I swear to God, one day, sometime in the future, they WILL make lipstick for thicc dogs." The bit about that sketch, how cast members sob when a sketch is cut, only to look back years later and realize it was called "lipstick for thicc dogs," was the funniest part of what was otherwise a genuinely warm goodbye.

According to Deadline, Fineman is in negotiations to join a Netflix drama series called Myron Bolitar, based on Harlan Coben's thriller series about a sports agent who keeps stumbling into murders, alongside Colin Woodell, KJ Apa and Diane Guerrero. Her departure is the first confirmed ahead of Season 52.