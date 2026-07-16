Joe Flacco Told Shedeur Sanders On Netflix That Wearing A Visor As A Quarterback Makes You Look Like An Idiot

Season 3 of Netflix's Quarterback dropped this week and the moment everyone is sharing comes from Episode 2, Joe Flacco, then mentoring the Cleveland Browns' rookie quarterback room alongside Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, spotting Sanders on the practice field in Berea wearing a mirrored visor over his helmet and deciding to handle it immediately.

"You notice Shedeur don't have just like a clear visor, he's got the clear mirror," Flacco told a nearby Browns coach before turning to Sanders. "Yeah, but if you wear a visor, it's for looks. You think you look sweet. It's that era. I don't want my kids to wear visors either. They all want visors. I'm like, 'Guys, they're just annoying. They're gonna fog up. They suck, dude. It's all about look.'"

Sanders attempted to defend it as an eye shield. Flacco was unmoved. "I would let them wear it, but I would tell them, 'You're a quarterback, bro, you're wearing a visor? You look like an idiot.'"

Sanders said "I get it, I get it" and apparently took the advice.

He was not wearing a visor later in the season. Flacco, now 41 and with the Cincinnati Bengals on a one-year deal, spent just four games with Cleveland before being traded.

In those four games he got one win, lost to Detroit badly, and apparently solved the quarterback visor problem once and for all. Sanders is heading into 2026 competing with Deshaun Watson for the Browns starting job.