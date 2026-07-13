Josh Allen Says He Would Entertain A Broadcasting Career After Football

Josh Allen is 30 years old, heading into his ninth NFL season, just had his first child with his wife Hailee Steinfeld and is still chasing his first Super Bowl with the Buffalo Bills.

He is also already thinking about life after football, and in a new interview with CNBC Sport's Alex Sherman, he said broadcasting is something he would consider, with conditions.

"I do think it would be cool if you can keep it from a strictly broadcasting angle," Allen said. "When players go from players to journalists and say certain things that they hated people saying about them, I think that's where it gets a little murky for me. But I do think that it would be something I would entertain. I can't say for sure yes or for sure no right now, because I do go back and forth on it. But yeah, I'd have to put some more thought into it."

The specific concern Allen is describing is a real one, the quarterback-to-broadcaster pipeline has produced some notable results.

Tom Brady's first year in the Fox booth was widely criticized before he found his footing.

Tony Romo became beloved at CBS for his ability to predict plays before they happened.

Drew Brees struggled with the transition at NBC before moving on. The booth rewards a specific kind of on-air personality that does not always match the personality that made someone great as a player.

Allen is the reigning NFL MVP. He is in the prime of his career.

He just became a father. Broadcasting is a long way off. But network executives are already bookmarking this interview.