Josh Grisetti, Broadway Star Of 'Something Rotten' And 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel,' Has Died At 44

Josh Grisetti, the Broadway actor, director and educator who won the Clarence Derwent Award for Most Promising Male Actor and spent years making audiences laugh as Nigel Bottom in Something Rotten! died by suicide on Friday July 10. He was 44.

His co-star and close friend Rob McClure shared the news on Instagram. "It is with a shattered heart that I share that the brilliant Josh Grisetti took his own life on Friday," McClure wrote.

"Some of my all-time favorite memories were by this man's side, playing his brother onstage for years." He is survived by his wife Mackenzie.

Grisetti made his Broadway debut in 2015 in It Shoulda Been You, earning Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations for his performance as Marty Kaufman.

He then joined Something Rotten! on Broadway as Nigel Bottom, opposite McClure's Nick Bottom, and originated the role on the first national tour.

On television he is best known for an eight-episode arc in the final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Away from performance he built a parallel career in higher education, leading the Musical Theatre program at California State University Fullerton and teaching at Loyola Marymount, where he became the first graduate of its MFA program in performance pedagogy.

The Broadway community has been mourning publicly and generously since Friday.

His co-star Sierra Boggess described him as "a true and genuine soul." He was 44 years old and had more to give.

If you or someone you know is struggling, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.