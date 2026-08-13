Karoline Leavitt's Major Announcement Breaks The Internet

Karoline Leavitt, 28 years old, the youngest White House press secretary in American history, announced Wednesday she is leaving the role at the end of August.

President Trump announced it first on Truth Social, calling her "one of my most trusted aides" and saying she was departing "so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family, a decision I totally understand and respect." Leavitt then posted her own statement on X.

"The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary, and that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life."

She gave birth to her daughter Viviana on May 1 and returned to the briefing room podium on July 16, less than four weeks before this announcement. She has two children with her husband Nicholas Riccio.

Leavitt will continue as an outside adviser to Trump and has been asked to help the Republican Party win the November midterms.

No successor has been named. During her maternity leave, the White House skipped a permanent interim press secretary, rotating Vice President Vance, Secretary of State Rubio and Treasury Secretary Bessent through the podium instead.

She has served since January 20, 2025, the first day of Trump's second term.