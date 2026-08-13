Jayden Daniels Sends LSU A Cease And Desist After His Number 5 Is Given To Current Players

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels sent a cease and desist letter to LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry on August 5, obtained by ESPN Wednesday, informing the school it can no longer use his name, image or likeness.

LSU allowed sophomore cornerback D.J. Pickett to switch from No. 3 to No. 5, the number Daniels wore when he won the Heisman Trophy in 2023.

"The Daniels family is deeply disappointed and feels profoundly disrespected," his spokesperson said. "Jayden made it clear that he did not want his number given to another player, and he believed his wishes would be respected."

LSU's counter: Pickett was promised the number during his recruitment in December 2024 by then-coach Brian Kelly.

"When a kid's promised something to come to a school, he should wear it," said current coach Lane Kiffin. Kelly confirmed the promise but said he never followed through because Daniels hadn't approved, and that he wasn't prepared to give out No. 5 without a formal commitment.

The jersey was never retired. Joe Burrow's No. 9 has also never been formally retired at LSU. Daniels is No. 5 in Washington and has worn it his entire career.

The public reaction, including from ESPN's Danny Kanell, has been largely unsympathetic. Whether LSU complies, retires the number retroactively or simply lets Pickett keep wearing it remains to be seen.