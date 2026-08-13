Darren Waller Signs With The Carolina Panthers

Darren Waller signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday, his second consecutive NFL comeback season after un-retiring in 2025 to join the Miami Dolphins.

The 33-year-old tight end follows Panthers associate head coach Darrell Bevell, who was Miami's passing game coordinator last season and played a key role in convincing Waller to return to football after his 2024 retirement.

In nine games with Miami before a groin injury ended his season, Waller caught 24 passes for 283 yards and six touchdowns, a red zone production rate that made his signing clearly valuable despite his injury history. He is the oldest non-specialist on Carolina's roster.

The Panthers need him. Their tight ends, Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, James Mitchell and Mitchell Evans, combined for just five touchdowns in 2025.

The last Panthers tight end with 50-plus catches in a season was Greg Olsen in 2019. Carolina will hope Waller gives Bryce Young a reliable target near the end zone as Young fights to earn a contract extension in what is a critical season for both player and franchise.

Waller made the Pro Bowl with the Raiders in 2020 after a 107-catch season. He has 374 career receptions, 4,407 yards and 26 touchdowns across nine NFL seasons. He is not done yet.