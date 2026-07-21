Kevin Keegan, The Two-Time Ballon d'Or Winner And England Legend, Has Died At 75

Kevin Keegan died Monday at the age of 75 after battling stage four cancer, a diagnosis his family first revealed in January 2026, with the news that it had progressed to stage four coming in June.

He was surrounded by his wife Jean and their daughters in his final moments. His family asked for privacy in a brief statement:

"It is with immense sadness that we announce that Kevin Keegan has passed away at the age of 75. A double Ballon d'Or winner, Kevin was a much-loved husband, father and grandfather."

Keegan was one of the most complete and charismatic footballers England has ever produced.

He joined Liverpool from Scunthorpe for £33,000 in 1971 and spent six years at Anfield winning three First Division titles, the FA Cup, two UEFA Cups and the 1977 European Cup, before leaving for Hamburger SV, an unusual move for an English player at the time, where he won the Bundesliga, reached a European Cup final and became the first player to win back-to-back Ballon d'Or awards in 1978 and 1979.

He played for Southampton and then dropped into the Second Division to join Newcastle United, a move that shocked everyone and cemented a love affair with Tyneside that never faded.

He managed Newcastle back to the Premier League in 1993 and led the "Entertainers" side of 1995-96 to within one point of the title before Manchester United overtook them, one of the Premier League's most romantic near-misses.

He also managed England, Fulham and Manchester City.

Liverpool called him "our Mighty Mouse." Newcastle called him King Kev. Both were right.