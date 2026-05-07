Kodak Black Arrested In Florida On Drug Trafficking Charges

Rapper Kodak Black was booked into the Orange County Jail in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday May 7, 2026 on a charge of drug trafficking, according to jail records.

He is being held without bond. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested him on a charge of trafficking 10 grams or more of MDMA, the synthetic drug also known as ecstasy, which carries both stimulant and hallucinogenic properties.

Under Florida law, trafficking that quantity of MDMA is a first-degree felony carrying a mandatory minimum prison sentence of three years and a mandatory fine of $50,000.

The arrest, according to an affidavit reviewed by Orlando local station WESH, is related to a November 2025 incident that took place outside the Children’s Safety Village, a non-profit organization in Orlando that teaches children about personal safety.

No further publicly confirmed details about the specific circumstances of that incident have been released.

Kodak Black, whose legal name is Bill Kahan Kapri, has not issued a statement through his representatives as of this writing. His attorney has not yet appeared in public records connected to the current case.

What The Charge Means Under Florida Law

The distinction between simple possession and trafficking in Florida is determined by quantity.

Simple possession of MDMA is a serious offense. Trafficking in MDMA, which Florida law defines as any amount equal to or greater than 10 grams, is categorically more serious and triggers mandatory minimum sentencing that removes the judge’s discretion to impose a lighter sentence.

Florida’s mandatory minimum for trafficking 10 grams or more of MDMA is three years in state prison and a $50,000 fine.

That mandatory minimum applies regardless of whether this is a first offense or a subsequent one, regardless of the defendant’s personal circumstances, and regardless of the judge’s assessment of the case’s specific facts.

A conviction on the current charge as filed would require a minimum three-year prison sentence under Florida statute.

The without-bond status at the time of booking is notable. Defendants in Florida are typically given an opportunity to make a bail argument before a judge at a first appearance hearing, which generally occurs within 24 hours of arrest.

The without-bond designation in the jail records at the time of booking reflects the initial determination, not necessarily the final one, though a trafficking charge of this seriousness presents a more difficult case for bond than lower-level offenses.

The November 2025 Incident

This arrest is described in the affidavit as connected to events that allegedly occurred in November 2025, six months before the booking.

The location associated with that incident is the Children’s Safety Village, an Orlando-area non-profit organization.

The facility describes itself as dedicated to teaching children about personal safety, emergency situations and other safety education.

The gap between an alleged November 2025 incident and a May 2026 arrest is not unusual in drug trafficking cases, investigations of this type often involve an extended period of surveillance, evidence gathering, laboratory analysis and prosecutorial review before charges are filed and an arrest is made.

What specifically happened at that location in November 2025, and who else if anyone is connected to the investigation, has not been confirmed in publicly available information.

Black’s Legal History In Florida And Beyond

Kodak Black’s relationship with the Florida legal system is long-running and well-documented.

He was born Dieuson Octave in Pompano Beach, in Broward County, and grew up in circumstances that brought him into contact with the justice system at a young age.

His legal name was later changed to Bill Kahan Kapri.

His most significant prior encounter with the federal system ended in January 2020 when President Donald Trump commuted his three-year federal prison sentence.

That sentence had been imposed for falsifying documents used to purchase firearms, Black had served approximately half of the three years before the commutation.

The Trump commutation allowed him to return to his music career and resume the commercial momentum that had built around his music in the years prior.

In July 2022, he was arrested in Fort Lauderdale by the Florida Highway Patrol after troopers pulled him over for window tints on his vehicle that appeared darker than the legal limit.

A search of the vehicle uncovered 31 white tablets identified as oxycodone and nearly $75,000 in cash.

He was charged with trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance. Both charges were felonies. He bonded out the following day.

That 2022 case and Wednesday’s arrest follow a pattern that jail records note has included previous charges for weapons offenses, drug offenses and probation violations across his career.

Who Is Kodak Black?

Kodak Black, born June 11, 1997 in Pompano Beach, emerged from Broward County’s hip-hop scene in the mid-2010s and built one of the more commercially distinctive careers in trap music.

His early mixtapes generated attention in Florida before national awareness grew around records like “No Flockin” and “Tunnel Vision,” the latter becoming a major crossover hit that reached number six on the Billboard Hot 100.

His commercial peak came through a combination of his own records and prominent collaborations. “Zeze,” released in 2018 with Travis Scott and Offset, reached number two on the Hot 100.

“Roll in Peace” became a widely streamed tribute record. “Super Gremlin,” released in 2021, became one of the most viral records of that year, reaching the top five and reminding a wider audience of his commercial pull.

Throughout that career arc, the arrests and legal proceedings were a recurring parallel narrative.

He entered federal prison in 2019 on weapons charges before the Trump commutation in January 2020.

He was shot in February 2022 outside a West Hollywood restaurant during an event connected to Justin Bieber. He was arrested in Fort Lauderdale in July 2022. And now, in May 2026, he is in Orange County Jail on a trafficking charge that carries a three-year mandatory minimum.

He is 28 years old. The current charge, if prosecuted and resulting in conviction, would be the most legally consequential development of his career to date, more serious than the federal weapons case that preceded the Trump commutation, and more serious than the 2022 oxycodone trafficking arrest.

What Comes Next?

A first appearance hearing before a judge is typically scheduled within 24 hours of arrest in Florida.

At that hearing, the court will address bond, whether to set it, at what amount, and under what conditions.

Given the seriousness of the charge and the without-bond designation at booking, prosecutors may argue for continued detention. The defense, if counsel has been retained, will present counter-arguments.

After the first appearance, the case moves toward arraignment, the formal reading of charges and entry of a plea, which typically occurs within weeks.

A trafficking case of this nature, involving an affidavit connected to a November 2025 incident, may involve additional proceedings related to how the evidence was gathered and whether it was obtained properly.

No statement has been issued by Kodak Black, his legal representation or his record label as of the time of this writing.