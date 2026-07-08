Garth Brooks Tour Kicks Off In Indianapolis With $154 Tickets

Garth Brooks announced Tuesday that he is returning to arena touring with the Blame It All On My Roots Tour, kicking off with two nights at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on August 21 and 22. More dates are coming.

These are the only two officially announced so far. Tickets go on general sale July 17 at 10 AM ET through Ticketmaster. Every ticket, regardless of seat, is $154 all-in, including facility fees and service charges, with no presales, no VIP packages and an eight-ticket-per-purchase limit.

That is the whole pricing structure.

The tour brings back the Drum Pod, the iconic raised drummer's cage that defined Brooks' 1996 Drum Pod World Tour and produced his blockbuster Double Live album, the biggest-selling live album in country music history.

That original tour ran 344 shows over two years and was Brooks' final major run before he stepped away in 2001.

Thirty years later he is recreating the setup.

"Going back into the arenas is about putting the stadium show in a box," Brooks said. "The excitement gets multiplied by the intimacy. Every seat is a great seat. This is personal."

The shows are also being recorded for a new live project called Killer Live, meaning the Indianapolis nights are opening night of both the tour and what could be his next landmark live album. Brooks just played a sold-out show at Hyde Park in London.

He called Indianapolis "the perfect city to start the world tour."

He has not explained why Indianapolis specifically, but if you were a Drum Pod tour kid from Indiana, you already know.



