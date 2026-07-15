Lucas Digne Is Leaving Aston Villa To Return To PSG

Lucas Digne is going home. The 32-year-old French left back has agreed a three-year deal to return to Paris Saint-Germain, the club he supported as a boy and played for between 2013 and 2016, after PSG triggered the £10 million release clause Digne had included in his Aston Villa contract when he extended it last season.

The source told ESPN that Digne verbally agreed the moment PSG called and personal terms were settled quickly.

He will serve as backup to Nuno Mendes at PSG but has been guaranteed some regular game time by head coach Luis Enrique and sporting director Luis Campos.

Digne arrived at Aston Villa from Everton in 2022 for £30 million and accumulated 62 caps for France across his time in the Premier League. He arrived at the World Cup in good form.

He is leaving it having given away the penalty that opened the scoring in France's 2-0 semifinal loss to Spain.

That moment, Digne clumsily catching Lamine Yamal as the teenager burst forward in the 22nd minute, with Mikel Oyarzabal converting the resulting spot kick, is the reason Digne is a trending search term alongside the transfer news Tuesday.

His Villa career ends with both a new club lined up and a lasting image from a tournament that ended a day too early for France.

The release clause made Digne's departure orderly. PSG paid it. He is Paris born and bred. He said yes immediately.