Marcus Spears Jr., Number One Prospect In The Class Of 2027, Reclassifies And Committed To Texas

Marcus Spears Jr., the No. 1 ranked prospect in the class of 2027, told ESPN Thursday that he is reclassifying to 2026 and committing to the Texas Longhorns, choosing his home state program over Arizona, LSU and Kentucky.

He is 17 years old, 6-foot-10, left-handed, has a 7-foot-2 wingspan and is still growing.

The reclassification idea started about a month ago when his mother, former WNBA player Aiysha Spears, woke up in the middle of the night convinced her son should move up a year.

They discussed it as a family. Marcus Jr. loved the challenge.

"Texas basketball is becoming a big thing again, and I am excited to be part of it," Spears told ESPN. "The Texas fans can expect a worker with a lot of energy. I will be trying to bring Texas a national championship."

His father is ESPN analyst and former NFL defensive end Marcus Spears, who played at LSU and experienced the homefield factor himself.

"There's nothing like playing for your home school and winning," the elder Spears said.

He cited Texas coach Sean Miller's player development track record as the deciding factor, specifically naming Deandre Ayton and Aaron Gordon.

Because Spears just turned 17 in April he needs to spend two full seasons at Texas before being NBA Draft eligible.

Statistical database Cerebro puts him in the same four-player company as Cooper Flagg and Cameron Boozer, players who averaged 20 points, 8.5 rebounds and a block in three straight EYBL sessions.

His sister Cari plays volleyball for the Longhorns.

The commitment jumps Texas's recruiting class to No. 4 nationally and the Longhorns, already ranked seventh in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25, just got significantly more dangerous.



